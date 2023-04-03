Asad Shamim: The multi-sector achiever

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM

Asad Shamim is a remarkable individual whose achievements span multiple industries and sectors. He is the CEO of Furniture in Fashion, one of the leading online furniture retailers in the UK, which he founded in 2007. Shamim is also the vice-president of the International Football Association (IFA7), a global organisation that promotes football at the grassroots level. Additionally, he manages a private fund of over £500 million that primarily invests in distressed or undervalued companies listed on the stock exchange or private companies.

In 2015, Shamim challenged the regulation of the British Boxing Board of Control, which barred type 1 or type 2 diabetics from boxing professionally, and led to a significant change. The 1929 regulation was revised as a result of his efforts. Three years later, in 2018, Shamim made history by successfully obtaining a professional boxing license for Muhammad Ali, a UK-born athlete. This landmark case garnered significant national media attention.

Shamim's journey to becoming CEO of Furniture in Fashion is filled with passion, hard work, and a commitment to excellence. He developed a love for furniture and design at a young age, spending hours pouring over magazines and catalogues, imagining how he would decorate his own home one day. It was his entrepreneurial spirit and determination that ultimately led him to establish 'Furniture in Fashion', which has now grown to become one of the leading furniture retailers in the UK.

Shamim's success in the furniture industry is a testament to his leadership and vision. Under his guidance, Furniture in Fashion has grown to offer a wide range of high-quality furniture items at affordable prices. Prior to his roles at Furniture in Fashion and IFA7, Shamim served as a senior advisor to a member of the Royal Office. In this role, he gained valuable experience in diplomacy, strategic planning, and leadership. This experience has undoubtedly helped him in his current roles, where he must balance the needs of multiple stakeholders and navigate complex business and political environments.

Perhaps most impressively, Shamim manages a private fund of over £500 million that invests in distressed companies around the world. The fund primarily invests in distressed or undervalued companies that are listed on the stock exchange or private companies by either buying shares into that company and restructuring it or a complete buyout. Shamim's ability to identify promising investment opportunities and turn them into successful ventures is a testament to his business acumen and strategic thinking.

Despite his many roles and responsibilities, Shamim remains committed to his core values of integrity, hard work, and excellence. He believes that these values are essential to success in any endeavour and strives to instill them in his team members and colleagues.

In an interview with Shamim, he revealed that his passion for furniture and design began at a young age. He recalls spending hours poring over magazines and catalogues, imagining how he would decorate his own home one day. As he grew older, he became more interested in the business side of the furniture industry, and eventually founded Furniture in Fashion as a way to combine his passion for design with his entrepreneurial spirit.

When asked about his role at IFA7, Shamim spoke passionately about the power of football to unite people from different backgrounds and cultures. He believes that the sport has the ability to inspire and empower young people around the world and is committed to helping make it more accessible to everyone.

Shamim's experience in diplomacy and strategic planning has also been instrumental in his roles as a senior advisor and private fund manager. In these positions, he has developed a keen sense of how to navigate complex business and political environments and build strong relationships with stakeholders from a wide range of backgrounds.

Shamim's success in challenging the British Boxing Board of Control's regulation and obtaining a professional boxing license for Muhammad Ali highlights his commitment to advocacy and social justice. He recognises the importance of using his position and resources to make a positive impact in society, and his actions demonstrate his dedication to making a difference.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Shamim is also a devoted family man and philanthropist. He believes in giving back to the community and has been actively involved in supporting various charitable causes throughout his career.

Overall, Shamim is a remarkable individual whose achievements span multiple industries and sectors. His entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to excellence, and passion for making a difference in society have made him a leader in the furniture industry, sports world, and business world. Shamim's story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and integrity in achieving success and making a positive impact in the world.