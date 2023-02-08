Arfa Malik: An amalgamation of high fashion silhouettes

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 11:49 AM

When we think of the term 'couture' what do we think of? Clean, well-tailored, striking and high-fashion silhouettes and designs in luxurious fabric? Now when we think of the term Asian couture, what comes to mind? An outfit encrusted in beautiful intricate hand embroidered details and a pretty colour palette selection perhaps? Now what if you can have the best of both worlds? Not possible we hear you say?

Ladies, we would like to introduce to you the most showstopping couture brand yet – Arfa Malik; an amalgamation of beautifully high fashion silhouettes with gorgeous coloured luxurious fabric detailed with the finest, exceptional hand embroidery.

"I want my clients to feel the most feminine and beautiful they have ever felt when they wear my outfits," says the founder and designer Arfa Malik. "It wears like a second skin and the colour palates, tailoring, fabric and detail are all designed to compliment each other to capture, highlight and frame your beauty and radiance on your special day or occasion. I want my women to fall in love with themselves with their beauty and femininity."

Malik’s brand philosophy is centred around values of high-end couture and exceptional quality that allows for truly beautiful and show-stopping pieces. Sharing her love for her Pakistani heritage while embracing her British upbringing, her clothing embodies timeless, high-fashion design encrusted with exquisite hand detailing.

Malik's growingly popular brand has already been modelled by some of the industry’s top actresses and celebrities such as Sarah Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman and Faryal Makhdoom. Most recently, the designer organised her first official private catwalk of her latest couture collection at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester in May 2022 to a crowd of a 1,000 people dressed in black tie and treated to a 5 course dinner. Icons Hira Mani and Mani (Salman Sheikh) also featured and modelled her couture pieces on the catwalk. Given the raving reviews of her first solo show, there is little reason to believe that the next will not be bigger and better, with more celebrity stars featuring and with further endorsements from the Pakistani and Asian-British communities.

"I cannot wait to showcase my next collection, the selection of designs we have, colour palette and detail is truly breath-taking. My couture designs are designed to radiate an ethereal like feel, something so beautiful it evokes an other-worldly feel. That is precisely what a woman should feel when she wears one of my pieces. My goal for the brand is to have a strong, global international presence and recognition. Given that my clients have already ranged from different parts of the world and I am confident in achieving the same and cannot wait for what the future holds for my brand," she added.

Malik’s creations and pieces can be viewed on Instagram and website www.arfamalik.com.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.