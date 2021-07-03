Aqua de Fonte undergoes brand makeover

Launched in 2017, Aqua de Fonte has undergone a brand makeover, with the visionary leadership of its MD Yogesh Valaulikar.

“We saw an opportunity in positioning ourselves as a modern refreshing brand with high levels of brand awareness and appeal. Our strategy to position Aqua de Fonte as a youthful and energetic brand has created a key differentiator in the market that attracts customer attention. Aggressive brand promotion certainly helps create a unique brand identity,” he said.

Valaulikar collaborated with Prism Advertising, a Dubai-based agency that specialises in “Creative Strategies and Strategic Creatives.” In line with Valaulikar’s vision, Amit Vardhan and his team of strategists and creatives at Prism Advertising gave Aqua de Fonte a modern and refreshing brand makeover.

The current logo is composed of the brand name in an organic typography style and a single drop of water to perfectly encapsulate honesty, transparency, vibrancy, and youthfulness, the brand’s promise.

The new tagline, “taste life in every drop,” draws parallels between a single drop of water and a single moment in life.

To show their commitment towards customers, especially during the pandemic when the demand for hygiene products has significantly increased, Aqua de Fonte expanded their product line to include facial tissues and wet wipes.