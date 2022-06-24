An insight into Ethereum and Parody coin

By Emily Milton Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 9:57 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 10:53 AM

Investors are continuously searching for the best strategy to beat the market. Whilst the efficient market hypothesis suggests it's an impossible task to repeatedly beat the market, some traders have confidence that prices can be anticipated because stock consistently moves up and down. They believe this pattern to be driven by investor sentiment. This theory has birthed the 'buy the dip' strategy.

Investors who buy the dip, keenly look for rocket bottom prices to purchase stock when it has fallen from a recent peak. Assuming the price decline is a short-term aberration, the dip is the perfect opportunity to buy shares at a bargain price. The only other time this can be achieved is by buying a new project in its pre-sale stage, which often can be hard to detect which coin will be successful in such a booming market.

Securing to purchase stock during its temporary price decline, allows one of two things: firstly to increase your holdings or to join a project which may have been previously way out of your range. What is meant by this is, that dip buyer typically aim to boost their position in a stock, and use temporary price inclinations or buying the dip techniques to increase their holdings.

Those who buy the dip expect the stock’s price to bounce back and surpass the purchase price. As the investor buys more shares of a stock they already are in possession of, they average down to lower the net average price of their position in the stock, enhancing performance.

What is meant by buying into a new project during its pre-sale stage, is when a new project comes into the market they offer very low introductory prices for new investors, to entice them to join a project that hasn’t received much coverage, like any other product that is introduced in a specific industry.

Ethereum (ETH) and Parody coin (PARO), are two tokens that this article will explore, one of which you should take advantage of and use the 'buying the dip' strategy, and the latter to consider because of its amazing introductory prices.

Buy the dip for ETH

ETH's price has recently plummeted below the psychological $1000 mark during the weekend, as bears continued to be in control of price action on Saturday. The market shifted dramatically on Sunday though, as the whole crypto space bounced back and multiple coins recovered key levels. With Bitcoin of course leading the way above $20,000.

ETH's price was also able to recover above $1,100, where it is currently trading at the time this update was written (Monday, 10 GMT). Markets are hugely influenced by current affairs, and the celebration of Juneteenth in the US on Monday will probably keep markets at bay but despite the recent bounce back, ETH bears are due to possibly push for another break below $1,000. Now the question is, is now a good time to buy the dip

Profit from pre-sale prices from PARO

A cryptocurrency pre-sale is a rare opportunity to buy crypto tokens before they are released into circulation. You can participate in an investor-only token sale or a pre-sale. An investor-only token is promoted exclusively to big investors, who are prepared to put in large sums of money to enter a cryptocurrency venture early on. Or a pre-sale, which is open for everyone and allows retail buyers to purchase a token before it goes public. A large majority of tokens are sold during a public sale.

The PARO ecosystem deliberately emphasises the most interesting and advantageous aspects of the NFT markets to make it more accessible to everyone interested. It brings forth the capacity to mint parodies of the most popular NFTs in the industry. It also produces the mechanism to trade these NFT parodies and generate revenue. If it is a functional NFT, users can derive utility value from it like they would from the original NFT.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, It’s important to manage the risk involved in the buy-the-dip approach. Do not just assume all stocks follow a repeated up-and-down pattern, sometimes a stock price drops for good reason. It could be a change in its fundamental value that has driven prices down, or maybe a company has released a disappointing earnings report or experienced a widely publicised scandal. If you are going to buy the dip you must research, and analyse the fundamentals to avoid going long on a stock that will only drop further in the future. If you’re going to buy the dip, be prepared to establish risk parameters when pursuing a buy-the-dip strategy.

