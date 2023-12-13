An enchanting festive season begins at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 3:56 PM

Get ready to be captivated by the magic of the season at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, where every moment is steeped in enchantment. As the holiday spirit fills the air, the extraordinary festive season experiences promise to transport you to a world of wonder and joy. Join us in celebrating the most magical time of the year with a series of enchanting events that will create cherished memories for you and your loved ones. From the mesmerising Christmas tree lighting to the grandeur of New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, each celebration is crafted to evoke the spirit of enchantment, making this festive season truly special. Indulge in the festive charm, savour delightful treats, and immerse yourself in the joyous ambience that defines the enchanting festivities at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

Christmas eve at Creek View Terrace

On December 24, 2023, Sunday, from 7:00 P, to 11:00 pm, immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas Eve at Creek View Terrace. Enjoy a sumptuous buffet, live entertainment, a soul-stirring choir performance, and a special appearance by Santa. Prices range from Dh245 to Dh325, with delightful rates for kids aged 6-12.

Festive feast on Christmas day

Celebrate Christmas Day with a feast at our wide-ranging buffet, featuring melodious choir performances and a visit from Santa. Engage in fun kids' activities, making it a day of joy for the whole family. Join us on December 25, Monday, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Prices range from Dh245 to Dh325, with special rates for kids aged 6-12.

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas at Creek View Terrace

Step into the dazzling world of Fabulous Las Vegas on December 31, 2023. Experience an unforgettable New Year's countdown with entertainment, delectable food, boundless excitement, and a spectacular fireworks display. Doors open at 9:00 PM, and the party kicks off from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am. Prices range from Dh425 to Dh525, with special rates for kids aged 6-12.

Indoor New Year’s eve celebration

Ring in the New Year with a cosy indoor celebration on December 31, 2023, from 9:30 pm until 12:30 am. Enjoy a buffet and intimate indoor seating in our award-winning restaurants. Prices range from Dh365 to Dh465, with special rates for kids aged 6-12.

New Year’s Day brunch

On January 1, 2024, Monday, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, start the year with a grand feast, live entertainment, and exciting activities for the little ones. Buffet, live entertainment, and kids' activities await! Prices range from Dh245 to Dh325, with special rates for kids aged 6-12. Make it a joyous start to the year for the whole family at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek!

Web: https://eatapp.co/reserve/shabestan-radisson-blu-hotel-dubai-baniyas

Whatsapp: 056 548 8238

Telephone: 04 205 7033

Email: booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com