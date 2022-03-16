Amplify your shopping experience

Mashreq noon VIP credit card provides bigger savings than ever with 5 per cent unlimited cashback and Dh 1,000 welcome bonus

Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 5:32 PM

The Mashreq noon VIP credit card, the leading credit card designed for online shopping, is amping up your shopping experience, making it more rewarding than ever. Customers across the UAE can enjoy a huge range of benefits when using the card ranging from unlimited cashback, countless rewards, reduced fees, and much more.

Have an endless Ramadan shopping list? Enjoy a staggering Dh 1,000 welcome bonus* with each Mashreq noon VIP credit card application, zero joining fees and no hidden costs. Shoppers with a Mashreq noon VIP credit card can also unlock a world of unmissable deals on dining, entertainment, and more.

Customers looking to save a little extra with each shop can earn five per cent unlimited cashback with Mashreq noon VIP credit card on noon, noon Grocery, NowNow, and SIVVI, and one percent cashback on all other spends. Enjoy shopping from your favorite brands on noon’s platforms with the best online shopping card in the UAE.

Looking for the next big thing in shopper perks and rewards? Mashreq noon VIP credit card holders can also unlock a free lifetime membership to noon VIP, noon’s rewards programme, with exclusive offers such as free next-day delivery, mega buy-one-get-one-free deals, priority customer service, and more.

Apply for your Mashreq noon VIP credit card here: www.noon.com/mashreq-card

*T&Cs apply; a minimum salary of Dh 5,000 monthly is required to apply