Amazon collaborates with The Rashid Centre for People of Determination to create special edition Amazon.ae Eid eGift cards

Customers can gift ‘Eiddeyyah’ to families and friends with Amazon.ae Eid eGift Cards, giving them the chance to choose from a selection of millions of local and international products available across categories such as beauty, fashion, and home

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:31 PM

In preparation for Eid al-Fitr, Amazon.ae is announcing its collaboration with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination to create this year’s special edition Amazon.ae Eid Electronic Gift Cards (eGift Cards) for customers in the UAE. The newly launched collection features colourful artwork designed exclusively by gifted students from the Rashid Centre, a Dubai-based humanitarian organisation providing integrated education services and therapies for children of determination. The Amazon.ae Eid eGift Cards are now available for purchase at a variety of balance amounts on Amazon.ae/giftcards or through the Amazon app.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice-president for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: "At Amazon, we are committed to bringing varying backgrounds, ideas, and points of views together, as we continue to invent on behalf of our customers. This year, we are thrilled to have collaborated with the Rashid Centre, witnessing the incredible talent their students possess, and working with them to showcase their art to our millions of customers through the Amazon.ae Eid eGift Cards. This collaboration forms part of our continued effort to bring joy to our customers, offering them more ways to gift each other during Eid, while raising awareness around the homegrown, diverse, incredible, and inspiring talent that resides in the UAE."

About Amazon.ae Eid eGift card designs

The Amazon.ae Eid eGift Cards embrace the tradition of 'Eideyyah', the popular gift-giving Eid al-Fitr custom between family and friends, with a modern twist. This year’s collection consists of two exclusive colourful designs from students of determination at the Rashid Centre. Each design stems from the students’ interpretations of Eid and bring to life elements from the celebrations, culture, and heritage shared across the UAE, while infusing the students’ personal attachment to the holy season.

The first design was created by Zainab Chaudry Naveed, taking inspiration from her favourite Eid elements and using her favourite colour, yellow, resulting in a vibrant art piece with bold shapes. Embodying the values of inclusivity and togetherness, the second design was created collaboratively by an entire class of students (Class ILG 3) at the Rashid Centre. The design is not only a beautiful representation of their creativity and talent, but also a testament to the power of coming together to create something meaningful.

Mariam Othman, director of the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, said: “Eid is one of the most important celebrations of the year in the UAE, and we are very proud to have worked with the Amazon team on this creative ‘Eideyah’ initiative. Art is a cornerstone of our curriculum at the Rashid Centre, and each one of our students who took part in this initiative truly enjoyed expressing themselves through their designs for the Amazon.ae Eid eGift Cards collection. Through this collaboration, Amazon has given our students an opportunity to share their talent and gifts with the nation, a gift that many of them will never forget."

Ways to shop with the Amazon.ae Eid eGift Cards

Powered by Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across MENA, eGift cards offer loved ones the possibility to choose products from more than 30 categories on Amazon.ae such as beauty, fashion, home, kitchen, and electronics, while conveniently using the eGift Cards to pay for their purchases.

Peter George, managing director for Amazon Payments Services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), commented: "Gifting plays such an important part of Eid celebrations across the region, and our eGift Cards are part of our wide range of payment solutions that we offer customers on Amazon.ae for seamless and secure transactions. It is truly heartwarming to see them take on an even more meaningful role as a modern twist on the cherished ‘Eideyyah’ tradition, which is all about sharing joy and love with those closest to our hearts during Eid. With the digital format, whether you’re near or far, these cards make it easier than ever to connect with loved ones and celebrate this special time of year, while supporting talented and diverse artists from the region."

Amazon.ae Eid eGift cards are redeemable against millions of local and international items sold on Amazon.ae, offering the perfect solution for hassle-free-but-meaningful gifting this Eid. They are available in denominations between Dh1 and Dh6,000. All Amazon.ae eGift Cards are valid for up to 10 years when purchased online, and delivery to the recipient can be scheduled for a future date. The recipient can also instantly redeem the value directly into their Amazon.ae account once they receive the Amazon.ae eGift Card. When purchasing Amazon.ae eGift cards, customers can also directly email them to loved ones with a personalised message of their choosing.

This year’s Amazon.ae Eid eGift card designs follow last year’s collaboration with Abdulla Lutfi, a dynamic Emirati artist on the autism spectrum, who used his signature black-and-white style and unique perspective on the world to bring to life UAE culture and Eid traditions through his designs.

The full Amazon.ae Eid eGift card collection is now available for purchase at a variety of balance amounts on Amazon.ae/giftcards or through the Amazon app.