Al Maya Supermarkets exhibits 'California food products promotion'

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group recently announced the 'California food products promotion’ at selected Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai starting February 17.
During the three weeks food promotion, the supermarkets will showcase numerous varieties of organic products, juices, almonds, walnuts, cheese, prunes, sour cream, croutons, etc.
Vachani, said: “We are very excited to announce the three weeks ‘California food products promotion’ at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. California boasts an amazing variety of food, and we hope this food promotion festival will be a huge success, attracting a large number of people.”
Karen Ross, secretary — California Department of Food and Agriculture, said: “We are so very pleased to offer some of the best California grown products to consumers. From dry fruits to nuts to dairy, we invite you to experience a taste of California.”
The UAE-based business conglomerate, Al Maya Group, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.
Starting at Dh699, Redmi Note 11 series, once again makes flagship-level specs more accessible, raising industry standard with four all-new devices
KT Network2 days ago
The Indian serial entrepreneur with his fiancé, who is an actress, took everyone by surprise when he gifted her the CLA 2022
KT Network3 days ago
The cell laboratory, is the first private cord blood bank to be licensed under the new UAE Cabinet regulations and the DHA
KT Network3 days ago
A $40 billion market is opening up for grabs for the innovative virtual watch company
KT Network3 days ago