Al Maya Supermarkets exhibits 'California food products promotion'

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group recently announced the 'California food products promotion’ at selected Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai starting February 17.

During the three weeks food promotion, the supermarkets will showcase numerous varieties of organic products, juices, almonds, walnuts, cheese, prunes, sour cream, croutons, etc.

Vachani, said: “We are very excited to announce the three weeks ‘California food products promotion’ at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. California boasts an amazing variety of food, and we hope this food promotion festival will be a huge success, attracting a large number of people.”

Karen Ross, secretary — California Department of Food and Agriculture, said: “We are so very pleased to offer some of the best California grown products to consumers. From dry fruits to nuts to dairy, we invite you to experience a taste of California.”

The UAE-based business conglomerate, Al Maya Group, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.