Al Maya receives Singapore Ambassador

KT Network1 day ago
Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, received Kamal R Vaswani, Singapore Ambassador to the UAE, at Al Maya Group. Vachani informed the ambassador about the FMCG products available at Al Maya Supermarkets across the UAE coming from Singapore.
Vachani also showed his interest to increase import of food products from Singapore. Ambassador Vaswani appreciated the group’s role in promoting Singapore’s food products in the UAE.
A large number of FMCG products are being imported and stocked in the supermarkets from Singapore, Vachani informed the ambassador. He thanked Vaswani for visiting Al Maya and assured his full support from Al Maya Group for importing more and more FMCG goods from Singapore.
