Al Fattan Holding Investment signs $20 million investment with LTechUVC

Al Fattan Holding Investment recently announced that it will invest $20 million in Abu Dhabi for green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing business with LTechUVC, a Korean energy company.
The 'Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production Project' is a 200 MW green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing project in Abu Dhabi with a total project cost of $400 million. Currently, the business process has been carried out through business agreements, investment agreements (LOI), and SPC establishment, and even investment contracts (LOC).
LTechUVC, a Korean company, is a green energy company with business areas such as domestic hydrogen fuel cell-based eco-friendly convergence business, fuel cell power generation business, EV charging platform business, and global green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing business. Lee Ji-young, CEO at LTechUVC, said: "Through this investment, we will strengthen the construction of hydrogen supply chains with the aim of realising a global carbon-neutral hydrogen society and establish ourselves as a leader in the green hydrogen and ammonia markets."
Al Fattan Holding Investment will carry out the project through its subsidiary Al Fattan Energy, which is a UAE-based company with extensive experience in nuclear, oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.
In March, the two companies established a special purpose corporation (SPC) Al Fattan LTechUVC Green Energy LLC for the production, supply, and utilisation of green hydrogen and ammonia, and decided to supply the produced green ammonia for ammonia hybrid power generation.
