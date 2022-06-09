Ajman University collaborates with Al Gurg Charity Foundation to launch two new funds

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 5:31 PM

Ajman University (AU) has tied-up with Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, one of the most prominent charity organisations in the UAE to launch two new endowment funds to support underprivileged students. In the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, vice chairman of the board of trustees at Ajman University, Dr Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, chairperson of Essa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University, signed the two new agreements to formalise the partnership on June 9 at AU campus.

Under the terms of the first agreement, AU and the foundation will establish a new endowed fund of Dh1.8 Million, which will be called 'Sir Easa Saleh Al Gurg Endowed Scholarship fund'. This endowment will enable underprivileged students to apply for scholarships to continue their higher education.

Under the terms of the second agreement, a new graduate fund called the 'Dr Raja Al Gurg Graduate fund' will be established. The fund will support AU students who have completed their graduation requirements, but are unable to obtain their certificates due to non-payment of fees as a result of financial difficulties. The fund will help them graduate successfully by helping them clear their dues and obtain their certificates.

Dr Seghir said: "Ajman University is committed to partnering with prominent charitable institutions like the Al Gurg Foundation to provide equal opportunities to all students. We are proud to honour the memory of the late Sir Easa Saleh Al Gurg, one of the greatest philanthropists of the UAE, and would like to express our deep appreciation to Dr Raja Al Gurg for continuing his benevolent charitable legacy. These two scholarship and endowment funds will support underprivileged students, who would otherwise be unable to join the job market."

Dr Gurg expressed her pleasure to visit Ajman University, which has become one of the most important universities in the region, and to meet Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Dr Seghir. She said: "It is our duty to support and sponsor university students in the different emirates of our beloved country. We have signed these two agreements in order to maintain the continuity of achieving the vision of my father, may god have mercy on him, when he established the Al Gurg Charity Foundation to support the educational and health segments in the society.”

"I would request all able businessmen and women to support deserving university students, which is truly the engine of progress and advancement for our pioneering nation," she added.