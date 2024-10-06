Watch: Heavy rains, hail hit some parts of UAE; orange alert issued

Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:40 PM

Moderate to heavy rains hit some part of the UAE on Sunday, October 6. Small hail was also seen over Murbad and Maidaq areas in Fujairah. Videos posted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and Storm Centre show rains in the country's eastern coast.

Earlier in the day, the weather department said that residents can expect rainfall in some areas. The met issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, with the alert lasting until 8pm today.

Yesterday, the weather department had also warned of heavy rain and thunder as the country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days.

Photo: X/NCM

From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels." During these days, the country will go through the "extension of a surface low pressure accompanied with an extension of an upper air low pressure from the south and another upper air low pressure extension from the north", according to the weather department.

In a social media post, the weather department alerted residents of rain in some parts of the country.

Watch the video here as shared by NCM:

Heavy rains were also seen hitting the eastern parts of the country.

Watch the videos here as shared by Storm Centre:

While some parts of the country experienced some rains today, residents can expect humid conditions by night which will continue until Monday morning over some coastal and inland areas.