Adam Vital Hospital granted advanced Orthopedic and Spine Centre of Excellence accreditation

This Center of Excellence accreditation is a testimony for the hospital’s demonstrated leadership and excellence in the provision of safe and effective joint and spine services

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 9:59 PM

Adam Vital Hospital has announced the receipt of 'Advanced Orthopaedic and Spine Center of Excellence' Designation in the UAE by the globally renowned DNV Healthcare USA. This Center of Excellence accreditation is a testimony for the hospital’s demonstrated leadership and excellence in the provision of safe and effective joint and spine services. The focus of the accreditation encompasses the consultation, preoperative, intraoperative, and post operative patient care through discharge.

The Center of Excellence designation was granted to the hospital following a rigorous survey of the hospital’s hip and knee replacement surgery, spine surgery, shoulder surgery and physiotherapy and rehabilitation programmes. The Advanced Orthopaedic and Spine care requirements set forth by DNV are informed by the guidelines and recommendations of subject matter expert organisations such as the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip & Knee Surgeons, the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) Society, the North American Spine Society, the American Society of Anaesthesiologists, and relevant requirements of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Conditions of Participation for Hospitals.

“Prestigious accolades such as the one conferred to us by the DNV, reinforces our resolute and unwavering commitment to excellence in Orthopaedics and Spine Medicine," said Mohammed Omer Nasser, CEO at Adam Vital Hospital.

"Adam Vital Hospital is an avid advocate of Clinical Service Line Rationalisation to ensure medical excellence, streamline patient access and drive operational efficiencies in the orthopaedic and spine practice in the UAE. Intrinsically built on such core values, the integrated and sub-specialised orthopaedics and spine care model at Adam Vital Hospital is driven by highly qualified multidisciplinary team of American and European board-certified consultants, interventional pain medicine specialists and physiotherapists with extensive local and international experience to offer world class patient care," Nasser added.

“This accomplishment demonstrates to the community that Adam Vital Hospital is a high performing and reliability organisation. The requirements of the DNV Orthopaedic and Spine Center of Excellence designation are based on vetted guidelines, recommendations and evidence-based professionally recognised standards of practice acknowledged by leading professional organisations and agencies in the discipline," added Kelly Proctor, president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc.