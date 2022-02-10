Actyv.ai appoints Raghunath Subramanian as global CEO

Enterprise SaaS platform will address global supply chain

Actyv.ai (www.actyv.ai), an enterprise SaaS platform, has recently appointed Dubai-based ex-UiPath executive Raghunath Subramanian as the co-founder, global CEO and executive chairman.

Subramanian, who has been an early investor in the company, brings in more than two decades of expertise in technology, entrepreneurship and corporate strategy. He has also been a pioneer in robotic process automation (RPA) and business process management (BPM), playing a critical role in evolving RPA into an industry. He was a founding member and India chairman of UiPath and was integral in the company’s journey from a single digit million-dollar company to a multi-billion-dollar enterprise listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Speaking on his new role, Raghu said that the first item on his agenda is to take the firm’s BNPL x AI platform to enterprises, financial institutions and SMEs global. According to him, the enterprise SaaS platform will focus on addressing global supply chain issues. “I have been a great admirer of what Affirm and Afterpay have achieved in the B2C space and my efforts at Actyv.ai will be aimed at transforming the B2B space in a similar way with our BNPL offerings.”

Actyv.ai has created a platform from scratch for quick and efficient merchant onboarding for enterprises. The platform further assesses the financial health of the SMEs and provides an Actyv score. Based on this score, BNPL (buy now pay later) is provided to B2B companies. The company is in the midst of ramping up its product, engineering, and customer success and sales teams, and is scouting for talent both inside and outside India.

“While my immediate focus will be to establish the company’s foothold in India and the UAE markets, we plan to have London as a headquarters to cater to the European market and also mark our presence in Singapore as headquarters for the APAC region,” Subramanian added.

A firm believer of new-age start-ups’ ability to transform businesses globally, Subramanian has been an active investor and serves on the board of several noteworthy global start-ups like BritishVolt, Simple Energy, TenderCuts and Social Swag, among others.

Commenting on the UAE’s start-up eco-system Raghu said: “It is very encouraging to see a conducive environment being created for the new-age companies in the UAE. The entrepreneurial culture, world-class infrastructure, easy and simple access to capital and geographic proximity to emerging markets of the world provides a good opportunity for companies to experiment, learn and grow."