Abhi Shetty: One of the brightest minds and astute hospitality entrepreneurs

Shetty's brand 'Barrels' has earned him massive success in just three years of being in the industry

Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 4:08 PM

It is surreal to learn and read more about all those people and professionals who choose to listen to their hearts and make efforts to fulfil their dreams and aspirations in life. It is necessary to throw more light on the journeys and the choices these individuals made for the world to know and how they carved their niche in their chosen industries, fearlessly moving ahead on their paths. Who better than Abhi Shetty to serve as an example in the hospitality sector today? He did the same and thus went ahead, becoming an inspirational success story with his brand 'Barrels', with outlets in Dubai and Manipal, India.

Shetty may seem like just another guy from the neighbourhood, but he is definitely much beyond that. He has shown every possible quality of becoming one of the youngest influential personalities in the hospitality world, who only began his journey in 2019. The mechanical engineer who first worked at TOTAL France, an MNC, before stepping into the nightlife and hospitality sector, always knew he had entrepreneurial traits in him and felt a close inclination towards the hospitality space. Today, he is changing the landscape of hospitality in Dubai and India for the better with his brand Barrels.

His brand, too, was hit by the pandemic in 2020; however, it recovered quickly and earned great profit figures by the year end. In 2021, he started an outlet in Manipal, which has now become the best nightlife place in the region. He says that social media has played a huge role in helping his brand gain massive momentum and recognition apart from the awards and accolades it has achieved so far. Turning into a successful name in the hospitality sector, overflowing with several established and emerging players, was no bed of roses for Abhi Shetty, but his never-give-up attitude and a positive approach to business helped him stand unique in the industry.

Abhi Shetty (@abhishetty) crafts exceptional experiences for people in hospitality and can't wait to take over the industry soon with more of his brand's outlets spread across different locations.