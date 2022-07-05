Abertay University partners with Westford University College

Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Westford University College and Abertay University, UK recently announced their partnership in the UAE, offering programmes through blended learning, to aspiring students across the globe. Westford College will be the transnational educational partner of Abertay University in the UAE. This alliance will benefit students from the region seeking to study from prestigious global universities such as Abertay University, UK.

Abertay University, formerly known as The University of Abertay Dundee, is a public university in the city of Dundee, Scotland. With roots going back to 1888, Abertay University has always responded to the needs of industry, supplying a pipeline of graduate talent to work, lead and innovate across a wide range of sectors. An ambitious, forward-thinking institution, it offers degree programmes to prepare students for careers in the modern world.

Prof Liz Bacon, principal, Abertay University said: “Abertay University is strategically committed to delivering programmes beyond campus, and to broadening access to the world-class teaching the university provides. At Westford Education Group, we are delighted to have identified a partner who shares our commitment to high-quality, applied and industry-led education that is the hallmark of our school of business, law and social sciences, whose programmes will be offered at Westford University College. Together we aim to provide an unrivalled student experience for students from across the globe studying in the UAE, allowing them to draw on their own backgrounds and experiences to enrich both the programmes themselves and the experience of their peers. We’re very excited to be launching this partnership together, one borne of a shared vision to transform the lives of our students, and shape and enhance the future of our respective institutions”.

Hanil Das, CEO, Westford University College, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce Westford's first Scottish university partnership with Abertay University in Dundee. This partnership will enable us to offer a range of affordable and high-quality educational programmes to global learning aspirants. We will offer programmes such as, BA(hons) in business with analytics and BA(hons) in business, MBA in supply chain and logistics, healthcare management, business analytics and operations and project management."

"Going forward, we will also be offering programmes on gaming and cyber security. With these programmes, we aim to enhance our current portfolio of educational offerings to the students. We are optimistic that in the near future we will be able to further grow our academic portfolio to greater heights and play a vital role in helping shape the academic and professional lives of our students," Das added.

Through this partnership with Abertay University, Westford College will be offering some of the most in demand, impactful and pertinent higher education programmes in the region.

The programmes to be offered through this partnership include:

Bachelor programmes:

BA (hons) in business with analytics

BA (hons) in business

In a fast-paced global market where change is constant, and the term ‘big data’ has dominated the field of analytics, it is essential for the future workforce to be equipped with the required skill set that sets them apart from the crowd. Along with offering an insight and training into core business processes such as research, human resources, digital marketing and operations, the programme also strengthens knowledge of management and analytics. By choosing this fascinating degree designed to give their career a head start, students will learn how businesses work in today’s dynamic environment. The programme delivery will provide insights through expert guest speakers, project-work through real life business problems, work placements and offsite visits.

Master’s programme:

The University offers multiple MBA options, such as:

MBA in supply chain and logistics

MBA in healthcare management

MBA in operations and project management

MBA in business analytics

Abertay University believes in ‘Creating a workforce for the future’, it has always responded to the needs of industry, creating highly employable graduates with skills to work, lead and innovate across a wide range of sectors.

The MBA programmes offered by Abertay University will prepare students to progress to leadership roles within the domain of their expertise. Along with the subject specialisations, learners will also develop a thorough grounding in business management, strategic leadership, marketing, and more exiting topics.

This partnership opens a world of opportunities for students of the Middle East region, through a combination of unique and industry relevant bachelors and masters’ programmes.

To know more please visit: www.mywestford.com, or email: info@westford.org.uk

