Summer camp at Odyssey Nursery will begin next month

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 5:58 PM

This summer, our days transform into a tropical paradise bursting with vibrant activities and explorations. We’ll be diving into messy play adventures, indulging in tropical delights, investigating the Odyssey island and a beautiful mermaid resides! We’ll make sailboats using cork, craft flower crowns, and mold ocean playdough, while exploring scientific concepts like ocean layers and volcanos. A tropical paradise isn’t complete without a Fiesta, a Pirate Parade and lots of under-the-sea inspired snacks and fruit punch. We’ll have dance sessions and learn the Hula Lula while swaying to rowing rhythms and moving like flamingos. We can’t wait for you to see a whole new world, through our binoculars!

Follow us on







All you need to know

Dates: July 1 to August 28

Dubai locations: Umm Suqeim 2, Jumeirah, Living Legends, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Meydan, Sheikh Zayed Road

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Price: Starting from Dh737 for 2 days a week Ages: 45 days to 6 years Call 800-ODYCHILD

Website link: https://www.odysseynursery.com/explore-on-the-island-odyssey-summer-camp/