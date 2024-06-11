Look: Dubai airport comes alive with striking wildlife photos

Reckless driving is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh800 fine and 4 traffic points
Passengers passing through Dubai International (DXB) airport should take time to view a stunning exhibition that highlights the urgent need to protect our planet.
The vibrant passageway between concourses B and C has been transformed into a black-and-white canvas showcasing wildlife beauty and diversity, taken by nature photographer, Chris Fallows.
Fallows' images – often captured in extreme conditions – offer an original and compelling artistic perspective on biodiversity and security challenges worldwide.
The exhibition is a visual journey told through two powerful lenses — 'The 11th Hour' and 'Moments in Time'.
'The 11th Hour' captures the beauty and fragility of endangered species. It features awe-inspiring shots like great white sharks' majestic flight and the poignant presence of Africa's last tuskers.
'Moments in Time' showcases planet biodiversity through memorable moments in Fallows' career.
South African photographer Chris Fallows has worked with wildlife his whole life.
"The last 30 years as a wildlife photographer, I had so many incredible experiences to tell the essence of these incredible creatures' stories," he told Khaleej Times.
His goal was to raise awareness about wild animals and their role in our planet's system. By displaying his photographs at the Dubai airport, he aimed to convey a message.
"They have as much right to live on the planet as we do, and they play an integral part in our planet's health. We need to do everything for our well-being and theirs to keep them healthy and maintain our planet's balance," he said.
In one of the photographs, Chris described the process of capturing the image he titled "Warrior," which is a portrait of a wild lion.
He recounted, "I remember getting to the point where I was no more than 10 metres away from him on the ground. I was mesmerized by the gaze of this magnificent animal as he played in the grass around me. It was a truly remarkable privilege to be in the presence of the greatest king of the Animal Kingdom of Africa."
Displaying the pictures in the gateway of Dubai shows support for its message of preserving wildlife.
"Dubai Airports is a signatory of The Buckingham Palace Declaration and a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce," said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. "We're dedicated to supporting global efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and ensure a safer future for the earth's wildlife and biodiversity. This stunning exhibition reaffirms Dubai Airports' commitment to conservation and sustainability."
Fallows stressed the urgency of the situation and explained his concept, saying: "The concept of the '11th Hour' really reinforces the message that we need to stop talking and start implementing a lot of ideas regarding our planet's sustainability because time is running out."
He also notes that many people living in cities don't witness dramatic changes across the globe. "Our planet is changing incredibly quickly, and as such, the clock represents that we still have a tiny bit of time left. However, the time will soon come when we will no longer be able to define our planet's trajectory," he said.
With its captivating visuals and urgent message, Chris Fallows' wildlife exhibition at DXB promises to leave a lasting mark on all those who experience it. This will foster a deeper commitment and connection to our planet's incredible biodiversity.
The exhibition also included initiatives that he strongly supported. Chris supported the 'My Trees' initiative after witnessing first-hand the incredible impact of the initiative's projects, including natural habitat restoration and community-led conservation efforts.
'My Trees' is the largest collective initiative to plant indigenous trees in South Africa. It aims to reduce the rate of loss of natural forests, and to preserve biodiversity in threatened areas. To date, 500,000 native trees have been planted under long-term leases to protect endangered natural habitats and restore wildlife populations.
