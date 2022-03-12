ABC Cargo celebrates Women’s Day in a unique style

The entire creek became red throughout the first half of the day and invited more and more people to become a part of the celebration.

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:10 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:31 PM

ABC Cargo is an well-known shipping services firm with extensive air and sea cargo delivery services globally. Celebrating Women’s Day, the cargo company conducted a 100 boat parade at Dubai Abra this year.

The event was flagged off by Shameera Shareef, vice-chairman and Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, founder and chairman of ABC Cargo, who claimed that the aim of the event was to move together with equality for a sustainable tomorrow.

The women staff at ABC Cargo praised the management for being considerate about gender equality at the office. Thousands of people flocked into the Sabka station in Deira to make the celebrations a grand success. The boat services were free from 9 am to 12 pm and were decorated with attractive red branding of the company.

