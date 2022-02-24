A healthy approach to medical insurance with InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:00 AM

They say ‘health is wealth’ and for many, money is a motivator when it comes to choosing health insurance. But should it be? Are we getting our priorities wrong? We asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their advice.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Both on paper and in practice, basic medical plans differ hugely from their comprehensive counterparts, not only in the benefits provided but also in the availability of the provider network and the convenience afforded by greater choice.

“Sure, you get the essentials of care, but when it comes to what’s on offer, this lower-cost option can prove costly in that ‘you only get what you pay for’ at a time when you need help and reassurance the most. Excesses, deductibles or co-insurance means you have to pay a share of the claims costs as either a fixed amount or percentage which can mount up. And with cover limits being generally lower and influenced against a minimum premium threshold set by government bodies, you could be left footing an expenses gap that is way bigger than your initial premium saving,” she added.

Commenting further, Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Whilst there is a preconception that comprehensive plans are expensive, their value comes in the comfort and convenience they provide. And with features like direct billing for pre-approved products and services, and value adds, such as partner discounts on fitness items and healthy eating, we’ve been seeing an increasing trend in customers looking to upgrade their cover for that bit extra premium as they start to recognise the benefits outweigh the cost.”

