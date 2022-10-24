A guide to buying properties during festive time

Vandana Joshi, founder, MIVA Real Estate

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 10:35 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 11:18 AM

It’s a time when preparations are standing formed throughout the country for the festive time. Aside from the celebrations and shopping binges that take place during this festive time, investment even plays a crucial part, and real estate properties for sale in Dubai are witnessed as a robust and more consistent acquisition way than conventional options, which are generally impacted by market instability.

There are major reasons why people buy luxury homes throughout the festive season. This is considered to stand a better time to form an acquisition of something of value. During this period, new construction projects are started, and real estate developers in Dubai usually give great offers and discounts to attract individuals to buy their formations.

Individuals who are curious about buying a luxury home before an increase in housing prices are likely to concentrate so much on their focus on residential real estate in Dubai during this festive time. As they expect a robust level of requirement, real estate providers in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) on a huge score of new projects that offers high offers and discounts on property sale that comprise creative amenities and features. There are also exclusive payment plans in which you can pay monthly for 7.5 years and you have to pay only a 10 per cent down payment. For 7.5 years at one per cent EMI is up to Dh8,000 monthly you can purchase 1-bedroom apartment in JVC.

Purchasers have formed it very obvious that they like ready-to-move villas for sale in Dubai as it gives them great offers and discounts to save money on luxury homes. The thought that convincing customers to make investments in real estate properties in Dubai that are still in the procedures of standing evolved by giving them appeals.

This year has witnessed a remarkable improvement in home purchasers' faith, specifically among first-time buyers. This festive time has appeared as an amazing time to make an investment in Jumeirah Village Circle real estate. Get your luxury home this festive season with the real estate agency in Dubai, and to make the journey seamless, you can always trust MIVA Real Estate.