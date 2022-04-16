6thStreet.com partners with Dr Kholoud

The campaign highlights Dr Kholoud’s signature modest style and her strong family values to capture the essence of the holy month.

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:19 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:40 PM

Apparel Group’s e-commerce platform 6thStreet.com has officially launched its Ramadan 2022 collection in collaboration with influencer Dr Kholoud. The campaign highlights Dr Kholoud’s signature modest style and her strong family values to capture the essence of the holy month. Her husband, Amen, and their four children also starred in the campaign.

The collection features a curation of Dr Kholoud’s best-loved selection from 6thStreet.com including modest wear, matching shoes and bags, oriental perfumes, a self-care range, home décor, and gift sets.

To celebrate the collection, 6thStreet.com hosted an exclusive invite-only event on March 19 in partnership with Swissotel Al Murooj. The grand ballroom event was attended by influencers such as Amr Maskoun, Mai Ibrahim, Nazanin Fara, Lilia Al Atrash, Asallah Kamel and Niki Shah.