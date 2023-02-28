Putting UAE on the global map

Salahuddin, chairman of MAHY Khoory Group

Largest paper mill in the UAE announces major expansion plans with an additional 500,000 tonnes of Kraft Paper

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:20 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:25 AM

MAHY Khoory & Company, the pioneers in paper recycling, pumps and varied businesses, with an incredible success story, has announced their expansion plan of setting up a new paper machine in their Al Dhafra Paper Mills at Abu Dhabi. On the sidelines of the Paper One show in the UAE, Salahuddin Sharafi, chairman of MAHY Khoory Group, which owns Al Dhafra Paper Manufacturing Company and Union Paper mills, announced this exciting project of producing an additional 500,000 tonnes of recycled kraft paper annually. This would result in the group’s production reaching annual capacity of approximately 900,000 metric tonnes, making it the leading Kraft Paper producer in GCC. The proposed expansion will cost approximately one billion dirhams.

While announcing the expansion Sharafi said: “We are thankful to the Government of the UAE for creating a platform for the industries that are working hard for sustainable development and adding value to the circular economy. As the UAE is celebrating 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, it becomes our prime responsibility to strategise our actions, as well as our business initiatives to translate sustainability into environmental protection, climate control and sustained Industrial growth.”

Sharafi congratulated and thanked the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for laying down the new industrial strategy, and, for announcing 2023 as the ‘Year of sustainability’, and thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his continuous support to the industrial sectors.

Earlier, Shabbir Haideri, the group general manager addressed the business delegates and said recycling business has faced multiple challenges like unpredictable market scenario, fluctuation in sea freights and scarcity of raw material. Despite these challenges, he said that: “We gather courage for this great initiative with the blessings of the UAE’s leadership.”

Haideri further added: “Our recycling endeavours translates our commitment of meeting the goals and objectives of environmental agencies, increasing exports, generating non-oil-based revenue for the nation, and, to be a leader on the path of circular economy.”

Niraj Srivastava, general manager sales and marketing, gave a brief presentation on the group’s humble growth and its diverse business activities.