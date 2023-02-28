Premier League trophy tour makes waves in Dubai

The leading lubricant brand celebrates PL partnership with trophy tour

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:10 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:12 AM

Castrol lubricants’ global association with the Premier League became evident and even stronger with its premier league trophy tour in Dubai Festival City Mall. The PL trophy tour is another step forward for Castrol lubricant brands to be associated with football as a sport with product endorsement from players who have played the sport at the highest level.

The mall witnessed one of the highest footfalls in the two days of Castrol event with the PL Trophy tour. The event was filled with plenty of fun and exciting activities for everyone who participated in the Castrol Kiosk as they witnessed magic moments from Castrol that had football competitions, trophy parading, freestyling, PL trophy selfies and exciting prizes.

Football is massively followed in the UAE and in this region and PL has one of its strongest fan-following-base in the country. The city of Dubai, which is known for its proactive leadership and hosting international events, attracts millions of consumers throughout the year.

Castrol has a commanding leadership position in the passenger car oil segment and the PL trophy tour event in the mall was a spectacle towards the immersive customer experience. The brand is focused on providing the much-required football engagement after the recent football world cup and they did this in style with their flagship product Castrol Magnatec.

A very powerful product engagement helped Castrol lubricants convert lapsed users and non-users to the Castrol range of products, and even more so to Castrol Magnatec. The company is also offering 25 per cent off on every oil change with Magnatec or Edge in their premium Castrol auto service outlets for a limited period.

Castrol’s national distributor Central Trading Company, which is part of Al Rostamani Group, was also present with the leadership and sales team, engaging the consumers on Castrol Magnatec. Castrol’s PL trophy tour was indeed a very memorable event that Dubai will remember for a long time.