Precious investments at their finest

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

The journey of an Indian expat with 38 years experience, from a jewellery craftsman to owner of a second branch in Bur Dubai

Pravin Makwana, founder of Anjali Jewellers & Goldsmith L.L.C, with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

They say that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. In the world of wholesale and retail dealers of precious metals, the market is synonymous with a wide range of investment grade products that offers secure, reliable and cost-effective solutions for the conscious investor. In 1987, at the tender age of 22 and coming from a small village in Gujarat, with the dreams of making a name and supporting his family of six brothers and one sister, Pravin Makwana, founder of Anjali Jewellers & Goldsmith LLC, set out for the City of Gold — Dubai to explore his passion in the gold market. Aided by the support and guidance of his brothers, the second youngest Makwana started his career in the gold industry by working as a jewellery craftsman in Sharjah. Even on a meagre salary of Dh800, he was undeterred in his passion to learn the tricks of the trade and to gain

expertise in the ever-changing jewellery market.

The Makwana brothers, bit by the entrepreneurial bug, started their own venture in 1988. After gaining sufficient knowledge of the industry for almost 18 years, Makwana spotted an opportunity in the trade of precious metals market for investment grade products at wholesale international prices. In 2002, with the support and guidance of his brothers, he decided to establish Anjali Jewellers & Goldsmith LLC in the heart of Deira, Gold Souk. Given the nature of the business, which involves dealing in investment grade gold bars and the sacred belief and culture of Asian culture towards gold and silver, he found the name Anjali, defined as a divine offering, to be the most suitable name for his establishment.

With the support of his loved ones along with the strength of his connections and networks, Anjali Jewellers & Goldsmith LLC picked up the pace within a year merely through word of mouth, given their top priority towards building trust, excellent customer satisfaction and competitive offer. That faith and resolve have not wavered over the years, as the brand has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing the finest grade of investment products in gold.

Looking into the future, Makwana shows no sign of slowing down, and believes that the brand needs to constantly redefine itself in order to stay relevant in the mind of the customers. With that in mind, he said the next vision of the brand is to introduce a range of items in silver, which would capture another segment of the market. Recently, the brand launched its second branch in the heart of Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai. Building on the success of his legacy of trust and excellence, Makwana decided to expand from trading to manufacturing of 22k and 21k gold coins under the product line of Anjali Gold, which has now expanded to a range of investment grade bars and coins in 24k gold along with pure silver. Speaking about the initiative, Makwana said: “The Anjali Gold product line-up was only possible with the trust and support of all the communities, and we are making constant efforts to meet consumer requirements and offer more range of products in the near future.”

“Consequently, we have decided to launch a digital solution. Being the first-of-its-kind in the market, we now offer easy investment solution for customers. We will always be grateful and blessed to call the City of Gold — Dubai, our home and hope to constantly expand and provide convenient solutions for our precious investors to keep and grow faith in the precious metals market,” he added.