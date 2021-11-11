Mitsubishi unveils all-new Montero Sport

Prices for the mid-sized SUV start at Dh93,000

Mitsubishi, one of the top Japanese automakers, answers the needs of adventure seekers and active families with a new sports utility vehicle that's slated to be a game-changer in its category - the all-new Montero Sport.

The new Montero Sport adopts a more refined, powerful appearance, complemented with a refreshed interior that delivers quality and comfort. Overall enhanced cabin technology with newly adopted easy-to-read 8-inch color LCD display, and a Power Tailgate that allows users to open and close the tailgate with a smartphone app.

The all-new Montero Sport is a new-generation mid-size SUV developed to a "Stylish & Comfortable Off-road SUV" concept.

The full-feature off-road SUV brings with it refined exterior design, high-quality vehicle performance, comfortable interior, environmental performance on par with the best in its class, and an array of comprehensive advanced safety features.

Mitsubishi's signature Dynamic Shield front view design concept has further evolved on the new Montero Sport, securing good visibility, emphasizing the sense of wideness with the headlights continuing from the front grille and the combination lamps at the bumper corners.

The higher hood of the vehicle exhibits a deeper front face, while a more solid, powerful chrome part design projects a more refined, sophisticated appearance.

Powered by a robust 3.0-litre V6 MIVEC engine, the Montero Sport boasts a 8-speed automatic transmission for a smoother, more luxurious ride and improved fuel efficiency. The cruise control and sporty paddle shifters which lets driver to shift gears with a press, without removing their hand from the steering wheel adds to the driving comfort.

The Montero Sport comes with comprehensive active and passive safety features. MMC's own RISE*3 impact safety body design and a total of seven SRS airbags provide occupants outstanding passive safety.

The new Montero Sport retains the Super-Select 4WD-II system that delivers optimal traction for all surfaces and confidence-inspiring handling characteristics.

The off-road mode with a newly designed switch on 4WD models elevates all-terrain performance and self-extraction capability through the integrated control of engine output, transmission settings and brake power.

The all-new Monetro Sport uses a further-evolved version of MMC's own Super-Select 4WD-II four-wheel drive system. This is complemented by the new Off-road Mode (first on a Mitsubishi model), which gives even better all-terrain performance and stability as the road surface requires, and by Hill Descent Control (first on a Mitsubishi model). Pressing the HDC mode selector activates HDC, which automatically applies the brakes to maintain the current speed when travelling downhill at 2 km/h - 20 km/h. This lets the driver to concentrate on steering and travel downhill with greater safety without having to manually apply the brakes.

Handling is stable and accurate on and off road, in all kinds of weather and driving conditions, thanks to selectable 2WD and 4WD modes, an OFF-ROAD MODE, intelligent assistance in challenging conditions, an advanced suspension and outstanding all-around clearance.

Using the drive mode selector dial, the driver can switch between 2WD (2H) and 4WD (4H) with shift-on-the-fly convenience at up to 100km/h. When the going gets rough, the driver can lock the centre differential by entering the 4HLc setting for rugged terrain or the 4LLc setting for inclines, mud and sand.

Furthermore, Active Stability & Traction Control independently regulates braking force to the wheels during cornering to help maintain excellent vehicle stability when needed. It also optimises traction to prevent loss of torque whenever wheel spin is detected by controlling engine output and applying brake force to the spinning wheels.

Adding to its manoeuvrability, the Montero Sport offers a class-leading 5.6m turning radius, which is surprisingly small for a vehicle of this size, making it especially easy to park and drive.

On the outside, the sophisticated LED headlamps and daytime running lights contribute to an appealing, high-quality personality. The Montero Sport's dynamic LED rear combination lamps boldly proclaim this is no ordinary SUV.

The prices of the all-new Montero Sport 20MY start from Dh93,900 (excluding VAT) for baseline to AED 130,000 (excluding VAT) for the fully loaded premium highline.