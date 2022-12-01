Limitless opportunities

On its 18th anniversary, we highlight the efforts of the travel agency as well as the glorious reputation it has earned, thanks to its many years of experience and a policy of mutual respect for clients and partners
St Kitts and Nevis is under the new administration. As of August, Dr Terrance Drew, the new Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, has been working tirelessly to chart a new path that will lead the country to better economic and social prospects. Much of which will be driven by improved citizenship through an investment programme.
Marking his 100 days in office, he presented plans for the advancement of the twin-island nation, outlining steps that would pave the way to improving the lives of its people. The nation’s citizenship by investment (CBI) programme, which has protected foreign direct investment into the country for almost 40 years since its independence, would finance a significant portion of these ambitions.
The improved programme will be underpinned by much stronger oversight and a new CBI board and technical committee will guide the CBI unit. This is done to make sure that all projects the unit works on are managed with the highest openness, that they are all finished on schedule and budget, and, most importantly, that the money from the programme is used in the right ways to help the local community.
“Our government has been relentless in our pursuit to strengthen and improve our Citizenship by Investment programme for enhanced sustainability within a framework of integrity,” said Prime Minister Drew at the event.
St Kitts and Nevis have set the standard for citizenship by investment value proposition, and the new administration is aware that to maintain its status as one of the most sought-after economic citizenship programmes in the world, it must change and pave a new course for the sector as a whole while meeting the demands of a new generation of savvy investors.
The government plans to maintain a progressive programme that cements St Kitts and Nevis’ place as a leader in the CBI industry. Prime Minister Drew and his delegation will be in Dubai until December 2, engaging various stakeholders on the changes to the programme.
On its 18th anniversary, we highlight the efforts of the travel agency as well as the glorious reputation it has earned, thanks to its many years of experience and a policy of mutual respect for clients and partners
Escape the scathing summer with your loved ones to the gorgeous properties of Ritz-Carlton
Be proactive, not reactive, as MBG experts lay down the rules and regulations of a tax audit to keep you away from worries and legal complications
Establishment of this office will pave the way for potential new business between the UAE and Pakistan, according to the shareholders
With exceptional care and guidance, Orchid Fertility Clinic is setting standards for quality fertility in the UAE
Focused on extended planning and analysis, independent EPM vendor Jedox offers seamless integration of finance workflow with ERP systems. Andreas Simon, regional director MEA at Jedox, highlights the agile shift a CFO needs to undergo
Identifying a gap in the Metaverse market, Blockchain Land is poised to redefine the rules of the game through its futuristic products. In conversation with Ganesh Lore, Founder and CTO