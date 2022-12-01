Limitless opportunities

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, travels to Dubai to discuss the citizenship by investment programmes for investors looking for permanent solutions

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

St Kitts and Nevis is under the new administration. As of August, Dr Terrance Drew, the new Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, has been working tirelessly to chart a new path that will lead the country to better economic and social prospects. Much of which will be driven by improved citizenship through an investment programme.

Marking his 100 days in office, he presented plans for the advancement of the twin-island nation, outlining steps that would pave the way to improving the lives of its people. The nation’s citizenship by investment (CBI) programme, which has protected foreign direct investment into the country for almost 40 years since its independence, would finance a significant portion of these ambitions.

The improved programme will be underpinned by much stronger oversight and a new CBI board and technical committee will guide the CBI unit. This is done to make sure that all projects the unit works on are managed with the highest openness, that they are all finished on schedule and budget, and, most importantly, that the money from the programme is used in the right ways to help the local community.

“Our government has been relentless in our pursuit to strengthen and improve our Citizenship by Investment programme for enhanced sustainability within a framework of integrity,” said Prime Minister Drew at the event.

St Kitts and Nevis have set the standard for citizenship by investment value proposition, and the new administration is aware that to maintain its status as one of the most sought-after economic citizenship programmes in the world, it must change and pave a new course for the sector as a whole while meeting the demands of a new generation of savvy investors.

The government plans to maintain a progressive programme that cements St Kitts and Nevis’ place as a leader in the CBI industry. Prime Minister Drew and his delegation will be in Dubai until December 2, engaging various stakeholders on the changes to the programme.