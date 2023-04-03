Designing Lifestyles

Adrian Shaw, CEO, Chattels & More

Style your home Into an artful balance of aesthetics and function with Chattels & More

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023

Transforming a house into a home is a deeply personal and intimate journey that requires patience, dedication, and a keen eye for detail. At Chattels & More, the brand understands that creating a space that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional can be a challenging task. Adrian Shaw, CEO, of Chattels & More, Al Gurg Group, believes that furniture and décor should not only make a statement, but also serve a purpose. In a brief conversation with Khaleej Times, Shaw discusses the idea of creating a space that reflects customer’s personality, style, and most importantly, their unique vision. He also highlights the company’s steps into the franchise industry.

How do you cater to your clients ?

We aim to provide the best experience to all our customers with mid to high-end collections curated globally. Our team find ways to elevate the buying experience for our customers, be it through personalised shopping service, convenient payment plans or white glove delivery service.

What encourages customer loyalty at Chattels & More?

Our mission has always been to stay true to our values of being custodians of quality. The brand prides itself on creating a retail space that inspires by always surprising its customers with new stock, competitive prices and a shopping experience with a personal touch.

What makes Chattels & More stand out amongst its competitors?

At Chattels & More, with our beautiful selection of furnishings and accessories, we can truly go worldwide. As we verify the demands of the consumers, we bring amazing collections and rare artefacts that are only produced in small numbers. We give the production process a high priority to guarantee the highest quality. Our staff interacts with the suppliers to learn about their concept, design, and production processes before completing any of our items. We carefully choose our suppliers, offering the best furniture and accessories.

Can you tell us more about the rebranding of Chattels & More?

We rebranded from ID Design to Chattels & More in 2019, so we are relatively new. However, we’re one of the fastest-growing and also one of the most-loved brands in the region. Post Covid-19, we’ve launched three stores in the UAE and strengthened our e-commerce presence. Our online sales have doubled since last year, and we’re expecting online purchases to be a major contributor to our total revenue.

How are you shifting from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce?

In the furniture industry, the presence of e-commerce and brick-and-mortar go hand in hand. Our customers are initially inspired to research the products online first, then visit the store to view the items before making a final purchase. Hence, we’re building our omnipresence channel with an equally strong online and offline presence for a seamless buying journey. We’re also expanding our stores across the UAE and are franchising in the GCC region.

What can franchisees expect to receive when coming on board?

We will support our franchisees through retail and brand guidelines to help them maintain the same quality of service without any dilution of our values.

We will also provide both operational and marketing support, including help with the right site selection for new showrooms, product purchase, assistance with accounting and legal aspects, internal support and access to our market intelligence. We will provide franchisees with an overall support programme module to prepare them for business.