Crafting concept of experiential living

Chic House Real Estate Brokers, a Dubai-based company, is in the news for all the right reasons, offering clients upscale residences and being awarded under the gold category from the Dubai Land Department

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 1:16 PM

Dubai-based Chic House Real Estate Brokers was awarded as one of the best brokerage firms operating in the Emirate under the gold category by the Dubai Land Department.

Established in 2006, the company specialises in a boutique concept, providing highly personalised, expertly crafted skills to their clients, along with providing guidance and coordination throughout the process.

The ceremony took place at Cityscape at Trade Centre exhibition halls on November 21. The award recognises and appreciates the efforts made by Chic House Real Estate, its team, and the unique services they provide as part of their boutique concept.

Hassan Ghasir, founder and managing director of Chic House Real Estate, said: “We are very grateful for the award and the recognition of our work and the company. We would like to thank the Rulers of Dubai and the UAE for providing a thriving, fast-paced environment.”

Rahana Musaliyar Akath, co-founder and sales director of Chic House Real Estate, added: “Dubai has given us the perfect infrastructure to grow, allowing us to benefit from its incredible development and urban planning. I would like to thank the Rulers of Dubai and the UAE for providing us with the ideal infrastructure and appreciating our efforts in this field. We appreciate the Dubai Land Department for recognising our growing efforts and achievements. We look forward to continually provide award-winning services and working in an exciting, fast-paced field.”

Chic House Real Estate has been in the field of real estate development for over 17 years, working with clients and investors to buy, sell, and rent real estate and provide real estate consultancy. With property prices increasing by 46 per cent since 2021, Chic House Real Estate ensures that the best prices are provided for clients and investors alike.

