UAE jobs: Church's youth wing to help unemployed find work

A WhatsApp ‘job cell’ group for job alerts, motivational addresses by spiritual and community heads, and intellectuals will be launched

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 8:06 AM

The Indian Orthodox Church’s youth wing will launch initiatives to support unemployed individuals and inspire the new generation to create a better future for everyone.

A WhatsApp group for job alerts, motivational addresses by spiritual and community heads, and intellectuals will be the highlight of the Gulf Orthodox Youth Conference to be held at St Dionysius Orthodox Church (SDOC) in Al Ain on December 31 and January 1.

The annual event will be organised by the Al Ain unit of the Orthodox Christian Youth Movement (OCYM) – a spiritual movement of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (an Indian Orthodox Church).

“We aspire to start 2023 by offering hope and optimism to youngsters. The conference will bring around 350 delegates from the GCC countries and other units of OCYM from the UAE,” Reverend Father Johnson Iype — the president of the OCYM (GCC and UAE) — said during a press conference.

With the UAE marching on a recovery mode from the pandemic, the theme of this year’s conference has been aptly titled: ‘Go out of the ark’.

“The theme has been chosen to encourage today’s youth to not limit themselves solely to human virtue, but to safeguard the entire world in this post-Covid-19 period,” Benson Baby, OCYM’s UAE regional secretary, noted.

Free of cost ‘job cell’

There will be the launch of a WhatsApp ‘job cell’ group, where individuals can join for free of cost. Job alerts include opportunities in the UAE and the GCC states.

“It will be free of cost registration. Individuals will be able to find jobs as per their qualification,” Mamman Mathai, OCYM’s advisory committee member, said.

The focus areas of the conference will be youth empowerment, job creation, combating the menace of drug abuse, and finding ways to lead a spiritual life among others.

Philip N Thomas, OCYM’s GCC secretary, underlined that the OCYM has been working in several areas of social intervention.

“This is the first conference since the pandemic started. In the new year, we are trying to highlight that the youth must leave the safety and luxury of their ark to protect the unemployed, rehabilitate the marginalised, and safeguard the world.”

Dr Geevarghese Mar Yulios, president, OCYM, and Metropolitan of the Diocese of Kunnamkulam, Kottayam, Kerala, and Father Aji K Thomas, general secretary, OCYM, will preside over the two-day conference.

Main speakers include names like Dr GS Pradeep, Father Bobby Jose Kattikad, and Swami Aksharatit of BAPS Hindu Mandir among others. There will be prayer sessions held on both the days for a peaceful and prosperous new year.

“As many as 14 committees are preparing for the conference, led by Lincoln Alex, treasurer, SDOC, Shaji Mathew, secretary, SDOC, and Rajesh Samuel, general convener, Gulf Orthodox Youth Conference,” added Bency Tharakan (media convener).

