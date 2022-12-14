Nadia Global signs deal with Saudi group to provide qualified talent

The move aims to preserve and attract large numbers of jobseekers among Emiratis and encourage them to go through work experiences
A UAE company has signed a partnership with a Saudi group with an aim to deliver qualified talent to fulfil the increasing demands of hiring nationals and expatriates in various sectors.
Nadia Global, a leading full-service training, executive search, and recruitment consultancy, has collaborated with Initial Saudi Group in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to meet clients' recruitment demands by utilizing their databases to deliver job placements and provide recruitment services as per the client's demand and business needs, including taking ownership of the recruitment process and employee onboarding.
"Nadia Global is delighted to partner with Initial Saudi Group, which enables serving our combined customers with greater capabilities and service excellence," said Ajay Malhotra, CEO of NADIA Global.
"It gives me great pleasure to announce our most recent strategic partnership with NADIA Global. A regional leader in recruitment, to provide our customers, organsations, and the wider marketplace in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the best-in-class human capital resources from around the globe. said Mohammed Essa Bundakji, Executive Director, Initial Saudi Group
