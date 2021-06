Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary

Multiple departments have listed vacancies for different positions.

Dubai government entities are looking to fill a number of vacancies and are hiring both UAE nationals as well as expatriates.

The public sector entities that are looking to recruit include the Dubai Health Authority, Financial Audit Authority, Dubai Culture, Professional Communication Corp., Dubai Civil Defence, Roads and Transport Authority, Smart Dubai, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Community Development Authority and others. (Looking for more jobs in UAE? Check out these vacancies)

There are a number of vacancies that are open expatriates with salaries up to Dh30,000.

Below is the list of jobs:

> Financial Auditor

Department: Financial Audit Authority

Requirements: Handling the assigned audit work including planning, preparing, execution and follow up of the plan. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in accounts/finance can apply for the post.

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Financial Auditor

Department: Financial Audit Authority

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in accounting or finance

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Medical Laboratory Technologist

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: BSc degree with experience of more than 3 years

Required nationality: All nationalities

Monthly salary: Less than Dh10,000

> Assistant Medical Physicist – Dubai Hospital

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Master's in concerned specialty

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Talent Pool

Department: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirements:

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Obstetrics & Gynaecology - Specialist Senior Registrar

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised Membership/Fellowship/Board or equivalent.

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Senior specialist

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Master's degree with preferred knowledge of over eight years in health policy, healthcare administration, public health, health sciences or related field.

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Psychology Practitioner - Dubai Diabetes Center

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Recognised Master's degree in Psychology (MSc., MA., M.Phil)

Required nationality: All nationalities

Monthly salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

> Family Medicine - Specialist Registrar - Medical Fitness

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised Membership/Fellowship/Board or equivalent.

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Sr. Specialist- Network and Security

Department: Smart Dubai Government

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT or equivalent relevant certification in network security such as CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) or equivalent.

Required nationality: All nationalities

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

> Medical Laboratory Technologist – Hatta Hospital

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: BSc degree with over 3 years of experience

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Clinical Dietitian - Hatta Hospital

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Family Medicine - Specialist Registrar - Hatta Hospital

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised Membership/Fellowship/Board or equivalent.

Required nationality: All nationalities

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

> Radiographer

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Bachelor degree/higher diploma in radiography from a recognised university.

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Staff nurse – Al Mamzar Health Center

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: BSc or equivalent in nursing, eligible for DHA licensing; 2-year experience in an acute care facility with bed capacity of more than 100 beds.

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Senior Specialist

Department: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Requirements: Over 7-year experience in electronics, telecom engineer at various levels; 3-year in managerial/supervisory position among others. Fluent in both Arabic and English.

Required nationality: All nationalities

> Manager Infrastructure and Technical Support

Department: Dubai Culture

Requirements: Prepare and set the operational plan, KPI for all activities and projects. Manage and supervise all projects, technical contracts, support and maintenance agreement among others. People with Bachelor's degree in IT, computer science or equivalent can apply for the post.

Required nationality: UAE only

> App Development Manager

Department: Dubai Culture

Requirements: Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree in IT, computer science, information system management or equivalent from any accredited university with 7-year work experience.

Required nationality: UAE only

> Application Engineer

Department: Professional Communication Corporation

Requirements: A fresh graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Applications or Information Systems from an accredited body or its equivalent. Professional certificates or courses in programming and smart applications. Also completion of national service.

Required nationality: UAE only

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

> Specialist Senior Registrar (Internal medicine)

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent.

Required nationality: UAE only

> Trainee-Forsati Program

Department: Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Requirements: The candidate should be medically fit, not less than 18 years old and not more than 30, must be a job-seeker and academic qualification higher than general secondary certificate.

Required nationality: UAE only

> Manager - Policies

Department: Dubai Culture

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in business administration

Required nationality: UAE only

> Head of Finance Section

Department: Professional Communication Corporation

Requirements: Completion of national service; a Bachelor's degree in Accounting; specialised certificates such as CMA and CPA Work; and over 7-year experience.

Required nationality: UAE only

Monthly salary: Dh30,001-Dh40,000

> Senior Administrative Officer

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Higher diploma or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree in related faculty desirable.

Required Nationality: UAE only

Monthly salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

> Assistant Administrative Officer – Dubai airport

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: National high school

Required nationality: UAE only

Monthly salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

> Assistant Administrative Officer - Al Mamzar

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: National high school

Required nationality: UAE only

Monthly salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

> Assistant Administrative Officer - Al Bada’a

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: National high school

Required nationality: UAE only

Monthly salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

> Assistant Administrative Officer- Al Mankhoool

Department: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: National high school

Required nationality: UAE only

Monthly salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

> Manager Information Security

Department: Dubai Culture

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in IT, computer science or equivalent with 7-year experience.

Required nationality: UAE only

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com