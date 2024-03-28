Abu Dhabi is hiring: Here are the job details, required qualifications

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 7:54 PM

Attention job seekers in the UAE! The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority is hiring and welcoming applications for a number of openings and vacancies in ambulance services.

If you are eyeing a career in the government sector and have the perfect resume matching the requirements, now is the perfect time to seize the moment and submit your applications.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority is looking for a medical supervisor, emergency physician, emergency medical technician, and infection control specialist. Here's the breakdown of the available positions, along with their required qualifications and instructions on where to submit your CVs:

EMTS - Emergency medical technician

Advance Care Paramedic:

— Bachelor's degree in Emergency Medical Services.

EMT-Intermediate:

— Diploma in Emergency Medical Services.

EMT - Basic:

— Bachelor's degree in Nursing and Internationally Recognized Certificate in Emergency Medical Services Holds a valid license from the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

Medical Supervisor

— Bachelor's degree in Emergency Medical Services.

— Hold valid DOH license as an (Advance Care Paramedic).

Instructor courses:

— Advance Cardiac Life Support.

— Pediatric Advance Life Support.

— International Trauma Life Support A

— Field experience not less than (2 Years)

Infection Control Specialist

— Bachelor's of Master degree in infection control

Emergency Physician

— Board Certificate issued by the Arab Board or other countries for Medical Specialist.

— Hold Valid License from DOH.

— Field experience not less than (2 Years)

Job seekers can apply for the positions by sending their CVs to: ems. recruitment@adcda.gov ae

ALSO READ: