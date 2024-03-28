Abu Dhabi is hiring: Here are the job details, required qualifications

The total number of active companies in DIFC grew to 5,523 in 2023, an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year
Attention job seekers in the UAE! The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority is hiring and welcoming applications for a number of openings and vacancies in ambulance services.
If you are eyeing a career in the government sector and have the perfect resume matching the requirements, now is the perfect time to seize the moment and submit your applications.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority is looking for a medical supervisor, emergency physician, emergency medical technician, and infection control specialist. Here's the breakdown of the available positions, along with their required qualifications and instructions on where to submit your CVs:
Advance Care Paramedic:
— Bachelor's degree in Emergency Medical Services.
EMT-Intermediate:
— Diploma in Emergency Medical Services.
EMT - Basic:
— Bachelor's degree in Nursing and Internationally Recognized Certificate in Emergency Medical Services Holds a valid license from the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.
— Bachelor's degree in Emergency Medical Services.
— Hold valid DOH license as an (Advance Care Paramedic).
Instructor courses:
— Advance Cardiac Life Support.
— Pediatric Advance Life Support.
— International Trauma Life Support A
— Field experience not less than (2 Years)
— Bachelor's of Master degree in infection control
— Board Certificate issued by the Arab Board or other countries for Medical Specialist.
— Hold Valid License from DOH.
— Field experience not less than (2 Years)
Job seekers can apply for the positions by sending their CVs to: ems. recruitment@adcda.gov ae
ALSO READ:
The total number of active companies in DIFC grew to 5,523 in 2023, an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year
52% of UAE employees received salary hikes in 2023, mostly by up to 5%
This includes full-time, part-time and temporary work among other options
It’s also worth noting that there is a significant increase in expats arriving into the country, likely surpassing previous numbers
There are some ways that you can protect yourself during your job hunt
They have to renew job loss insurance ‘immediately’ to remain financially protected and avoid Dh400 fine
More than 73% of the employees want to stay in the UAE for the next five years or more
Country's job market has been evolving with more focus on the services sector and new-age technologies