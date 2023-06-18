50,000 jobs in cruise tourism: Saudi government launches Aroya Cruises

Trip will offer nationals, expats, and regional guests an opportunity to explore the wonders of the kingdom from the sea

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 3:49 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 3:53 PM

Cruise Saudi, a subsidiary of Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Sunday announced the launch of its cruise line Aroya Cruises.

The launch of Aroya Cruises is part of Cruise Saudi’s strategic goals of welcoming 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035 and providing 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Combining the words “Arabian” & “roya” (meaning vision or dream), Aroya Cruises will offer Saudi nationals, expatriates, and regional guests an opportunity to explore the wonders of Saudi from the sea. It will reflect the country's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, providing an immersive journey, designed and tailored to reflect its brand values of inspiration, enrichment, generosity and respect.

“This momentous step marks a historical milestone in Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy to create a premium cruise ecosystem in Saudi, in line with Vision 2030,” said Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi.

"AROYA Cruises will be operating as an autonomous brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, aiming to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences," he said.

“This is an extremely exciting time. It is a privilege to bring this cruise line to launch as a core element of Saudi’s development as an international cruising destination,” said Ghassan Khan, who will lead Aroya Cruises.

