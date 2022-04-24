Dubai: Housing package worth Dh6.3 billion approved

This includes land allotment for 4,610 Emiratis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 3:41 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a housing package worth Dh6.3 billion.

This includes housing and land allotment for 4,610 Emiratis in the city.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: "We also approved the construction of an integrated housing complex in Al Khawaneej that includes 1,100 residential villas."

Outlining the Emirate's vision for 2040, the Dubai Ruler posted a video that highlight the life of citizens in one of the most modern and futuristic cities in the world.

The initiative, which nearly coincides with Eid Al Fitr, aims to ensure social stability and enhance the living standards of its citizens.

