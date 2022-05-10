Dubai Racing Club launches farrier training programme for UAE nationals

The programme will provide unique opportunities to UAE citizens in the field of horse racing

(KT file)

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 5:25 PM

As part of its ongoing initiative to attract more Emiratis to the sport of horse racing, the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has announced the launch of the first UAE National Farriers Training Programme.

Created in cooperation with the Lootah Technical Centre, the programme aims to groom Emiratis for the highly skilled profession and one which is integral to the well-being of the horse.

Dubai Racing Club has become the first of its kind in the region to launch a bespoke programme that will train and qualify Emiratis for the art of Farriery (farriers specialise in shoeing horses, a skill that requires not only the ability to shape and fit horseshoes, but also the ability to clean, trim, and shape a horse's hooves).

Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Racing Club, said the programme will provide a unique opportunity to the UAE citizens in the field of horse racing.

"Working to qualify ambitious young UAE nationals in many areas of this industry is a priority for us, as this will create new job opportunities for citizens and further strengthen the sport in the region,” Al Adhab said.

"The equestrian industry is flourishing in the region in terms of the number of owners, horses, riders, and specialists we have here. Therefore, it is necessary to keep developing and training to stay in line with the qualitative leap in this field."

Al Adhab also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the visionary leader's continuous support to the horse racing industry.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for his continuous support of the development of the equestrian industry in the UAE, and around the globe. Thanks to his vision, racing and equestrian sport have become an important part of the country’s economy."

Yaqoub Abdullah Al Hammadi, General Manager of Lootah Technical Centre, said the programme will empower young Emiratis.

"The Dubai Racing Club plays a vital role in ensuring the UAE is the best in the world for horse racing and equestrian sport. On these foundations and with the support of Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Racing Club, we are delighted to implement this scheme to encourage young Emiratis further in the field of equestrian sport," Al Hammadi said.

"Through this cooperation, we are further strengthening ties between Lootah Technical Centre and Dubai Racing Club, as well as empowering young people to be able to excel in this very important profession, which is so important to the health and wellbeing of the horse.”

The Programme

The UAE National Farriers Programme provides participants with the opportunity to receive education and training from leaders in this highly specialised field. The course encompasses 155 hours of study, including 100 hours of practical application in one of Dubai Racing Club’s stables. Trainees will also be able to familiarise themselves with all safety procedures while working in professional workshops and stables.

Time schedule

Dubai Racing Club and Lootah Technical Centre have started receiving applications from May 9 and they will remain open until May 27. To apply, email ltc@ltc.ae, or visit the Lootah Technical Centre headquarters.

The course begins on Monday, May 30, with foundational and introductory lectures, followed by the practical phase and then the fieldwork. The duration of the course is two months and ends with theory and practical tests, after which suitable candidates are selected for a job in the Dubai Racing Club stables.

Registration requirements

Registration is open to UAE nationals between the ages of 21-30 years, provided that the applicant has a high school diploma and equine experience.

The Lootah Technical Centre, which was established by Emirati businessman Haji Saeed bin Ahmed Al Lootah in 1990, has helped develop many training courses for UAE nationals across a range of industries.