How to design a CEO's cabin like a pro

It should have flexibility, a productive environment and should be designed to fit their social status

By Chakshika Sharma Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 10:43 PM

When designing a CEO’s or an MD’s cabin, always keep in mind that he or she holds the highest authority in the office and, therefore, an excellent interior design is very important. Modern-day offices are fulfilling the diverse needs of employees, with a totally different approach. CEO cabins should have flexibility, a productive environment and should be designed to fit their social status.

Let the chair speak

The most important thing in the CEO cabin is the chair. It is the place from where you take the most important decisions of hiring and firing. The chair should always differentiate a leader from the rest of the group. Choose a comfortable chair with rich fabric and texture, which imparts creativity and contrast to your workstation.

A desk for brainstorming

Always consider the size, proportion and material of the desk and keep in mind the purpose of the table from where the radical and most important discussions will begin. The ideal counter should accommodate one’s personal items like laptop, notepad and one or two things. The desk in the CEO’s cabin should be a design statement. Bold, prominent and eye-catching designer tables would add an extra touch of lavish and luxury to the room.

Accessorising your space

To accessorise the space means to add one’s own personal touch to the room. It can be anything from a statement wall clock to even adding greenery. The only thing to keep in mind is to know exactly where everything will come to life. Do keep in subtle colours with a hint of bright accents that will spruce up the surroundings. Choose right curtain fabrics with formal patterns and texture. And also keep in mind that the CEO cabin should have sound insulation due to the confidential nature of the talks that take place here.

Feature wall design

As a lot goes in the cabin, there should be ample amount of storage and space to keep all the private documents. The wall behind the CEO’s chair can be treated as a feature wall with a combination of bookshelf design. Either one can have a feature artwork with shelves designed on either side. It’s better to have storage at the back because of the easy accessibility. Bookshelf does not literally mean to display your book or document collection but can also be used to display awards or medals or anything that is personal.

Choose good lighting design

Of course, there is nothing better than having natural light coming to your desk. But just in case if this is not the case, then there are several other options to consider. Stretch Fabric Lighting over the CEO’s cabin is a good option to have equal amount of lighting. LED lights and mini spotlights help to create a warm and interesting environment. With the right furniture placement and specific décor items, the cabin could be a heavenly abode and mark a remarkable feature in your entire office.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com