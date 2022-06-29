UAE's first hospital in metaverse to launch in October

Virtual hospital will see avatars of patients consult with those of doctors

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 6:20 PM

Healthcare firm Thumbay Group will roll out the UAE’s first hospital in metaverse in the next few months, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We are already working on it and expect it to launch before October this year. This will be a complete virtual hospital where people will come with an avatar and consult with the doctor. To cater to medical tourism, we will allow patients to see what the hospital looks like in the metaverse if they travel and come to Thumbay healthcare facility,” said Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of Thumbay Group.

The UAE’s public and private sectors are seeing massive adoption of the metaverse. Recently, Dubai hosted the world’s first wedding in the metaverse.

The UAE’s healthcare firm has hired a firm to train all of its doctors on how to deal with patients in the metaverse.

With regard to the fee, Dr Thumbay said the decision has not yet been made but it will most likely be in line with the tele consultation fees charged by the healthcare operator.

Dr Thumbay was speaking on the sidelines of the “Insurance Meet 2022” organised by Thumbay Group on Wednesday.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group, said the group is integrating artificial intelligence into the hospital’s system whereby cameras will detect the patient’s car number plate and then his face when he enters the hospital.

“When a patient arrives at the reception, his file is already open. The process of showing identity or insurance card will be eliminated. This will be implemented throughout the Thumbay university hospital. If a patient goes to the pharmacy, cameras will recognize his face and the system will indicate to the pharmacist that the patient has come to collect his medicine,” he added.

AR and VR tech for long-term care patients

The Thumbay Group is introducing AR & VR technology for long-term care patients who are bed-ridden and paralysed in hospitals for six months or more.

“The hospital is giving them AR and VR headsets so that they can see their homes. For example, a Sri Lankan person has been with us for a long period of time who was paralysed after a car accident and all of his sensory motions are gone but only his brain is functioning. He can experience and virtually visit his room in Sri Lanka through AR and VAR technology. This motivates long-term care patients and gives them hope that they can go back to their country,” Thumbay said.

He said many patients are undergoing this treatment through AR and VR.