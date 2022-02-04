UAE: Why health experts are urging women to take the HPV vaccine before marriage

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally

Women, especially prior to their marriage, have been recommended to take human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to prevent the risk of cervical cancer.

According to the recent data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020. The WHO noted that HPV is “mainly transmitted through sexual contact and most people are infected with HPV shortly after the onset of sexual activity”.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said that cervical cancer can be prevented and treated with high efficiency, and the most important tool is vaccination. Seha urged women aged between 13 to 26 years and other women who haven’t been vaccinated yet to take the HPV shot.

“Vaccination and early screening can help eliminate cervical cancer and cure it. We recommend getting the vaccination a few years before girls get married,” Seha said.

To encourage women, Seha shared a success story with Khaleej Times where a 28-year-old had failed to become pregnant after two years of marriage. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer and successfully treated through high-quality treatment and care.

In this case, early diagnosis was a key factor, said Dr Shahd Faisal Al Ayla, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre in Khalifa City.

“The patient first sought to undergo an examination to find out the reason for not becoming pregnant. She had been married for two years. A pap smear examination showed the presence of precancerous changes at the level of low-grade intraepithelial cervical cells, which are caused by infection with HPV,” Dr Shahd said.

The patient was transferred to Corniche Fertility Centre at Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi City, where the specialised medical team conducted more examinations. In the light of the findings of the medical results, the patient was referred to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for colposcopy. A biopsy was taken from the cervix. A low-grade precancerous intraepithelial change of the cervix was confirmed.

“The patient was provided appropriate treatment. She witnessed a remarkable improvement in her condition because of early detection of her precancerous change in the cervix,” Dr Shahd added.

The patient thanked the medical teams for their care and treatment plan that improved her condition.

