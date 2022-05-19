UAE: Thumbay Hospital to host free medical camp

Patients from abroad spent nearly Dh730 million in the past year despite the Covid pandemic
A free free medical and dental camp that aims to identify and meet the health and wellness requirements of residents in the UAE is being organised by Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman on Sunday, May 22, from 9 am to 6 pm.
The medical camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers of ECG, ultrasound, physiotherapy session, eye check-up and free blood sugar, blood pressure and BMI screening and discount on dental procedures, lab investigations and radiology services.
People attending the camp will be provided free specialist consultation across all specialities.
Discounts are being offered on a number of services like 50 per cent on radiology, 25 per cent on lab investigation, 25 per cent on in-patient and out-patient procedures, and 25 per cent on dental procedures.
The main aim is to raise awareness about preventive care and regular screening-as access to the right care, at the right time with cost-effective services is crucial for the overall well-being of the community.
Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division of Thumbay Group said that these initiatives are part of our constant efforts to enhance the preventive health feature along with the curative medical and surgical treatments offered at our hospital.
“This initiative will address the need for regular medical checkups and elaborate on how many diseases have progressions and complications that can make the treatment more difficult if not diagnosed early. One can live longer and healthier only when the individual gets the right kind of health check-up, screening, and treatments,” said Thumbay.
