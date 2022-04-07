UAE: Hospital group announces free medical camp for workers

Doctors will screen more than 5,000 low-income individuals

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 4:55 PM

On the occasion of World Health Day and in alignment with the spirit of Ramadan, Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, will conduct a mega medical camp targeting more than 5,000 low-income workers from April 10 onwards.

The camp will then be subsequently held for five hours in the evening hours each day until the end of April. The camp is being organised to raise awareness about the fact that health is a human right and everyone should have access to the right care and the right time.

Throughout the camp, specialists from urology, pulmonology, cardiology, orthopaedics, general surgery and internal medicine will be available at the camp for free consultations.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics UAE, said: "At Aster, we believe that access to quality healthcare is the right of every citizen. Through our Aster Volunteers initiatives, our attempt is to take healthcare to the doorsteps of those populations for whom taking care of one's health is secondary.

"These are people who work day in and day out to provide their families a better living in their home country without being concerned about their own health. Through this health check-up camp, we intend to encourage these people to undergo preventive health check-ups so as to avoid any untoward health scare."

Over the course of this programme, all beneficiaries will undergo tests for cholesterol, BMI and blood sugar, among others. People needing any further specialist consultation will be directed to a specialty doctor for further evaluation.

Workers will also be trained to tackle emergency situations, such as handling heatstrokes, so that they can care for their immediate circle at the workplace or accommodation.