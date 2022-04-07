UAE: Hospital group announces free medical camp for workers

A complex spine osteotomy is a form of surgery where a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment
Health2 weeks ago
On the occasion of World Health Day and in alignment with the spirit of Ramadan, Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, will conduct a mega medical camp targeting more than 5,000 low-income workers from April 10 onwards.
The camp will then be subsequently held for five hours in the evening hours each day until the end of April. The camp is being organised to raise awareness about the fact that health is a human right and everyone should have access to the right care and the right time.
Throughout the camp, specialists from urology, pulmonology, cardiology, orthopaedics, general surgery and internal medicine will be available at the camp for free consultations.
Talking about the initiative, Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics UAE, said: "At Aster, we believe that access to quality healthcare is the right of every citizen. Through our Aster Volunteers initiatives, our attempt is to take healthcare to the doorsteps of those populations for whom taking care of one's health is secondary.
"These are people who work day in and day out to provide their families a better living in their home country without being concerned about their own health. Through this health check-up camp, we intend to encourage these people to undergo preventive health check-ups so as to avoid any untoward health scare."
ALSO READ:
Over the course of this programme, all beneficiaries will undergo tests for cholesterol, BMI and blood sugar, among others. People needing any further specialist consultation will be directed to a specialty doctor for further evaluation.
Workers will also be trained to tackle emergency situations, such as handling heatstrokes, so that they can care for their immediate circle at the workplace or accommodation.
A complex spine osteotomy is a form of surgery where a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment
Health2 weeks ago
The parents came to Dubai and approached Dubai Hospital for treatment due to the hospital’s expertise in complex ENT surgeries
Health2 weeks ago
The new centre has been launched in collaboration between the institute and the Fetal Medicine Department at Burjeel Medical City
Health2 weeks ago
Eligible couples will have access to advanced IVF services
Health2 weeks ago
Since the onset of the pandemic, Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri has been working behind the scenes to ensure efficient ways to contain the outbreak
Health2 weeks ago
Doctors also excised another 5cm tumor from the uterus, without causing any harm to the organ.
Health2 weeks ago
Experts say investing in the emotional and social well-being of children in the early years has positive effects on long-term economic and social development
Health2 weeks ago
Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than Dh11.9 million for more than 50 cancer charities across the world
Health2 weeks ago