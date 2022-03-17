Thumbay Hospital Ajman to host free medical camp

Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 10:48 PM

Thumbay Hospital Ajman (THA), will be organising a health camp from 9am to 5pm on Sunday, March 20 at its healthcare facility. In addition to free consultations from specialist doctors and checkups, the camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound, physiotherapy sessions, eye checkups, blood sugar, blood pressure, BMI screening, and discount on dental procedures.

“Free medical camps are set up to enhance health awareness about the adverse effects that lifestyle disorders can have on one’s health. This programme is aimed at early diagnosis of problems arising due to the same, wherein the doctors will advise on precautions and treatments to everyone registering at the camp,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group.

In addition, the Thumbay Hospital also launched a Ramadan package, priced at Dh200, which will include a screening of 83 parameters along with free consultation by doctors.

Patients will be provided with essential and advanced screening services such as CBC, liver function tests, renal function tests, lipid profile, whole blood glycosylated haemoglobin, serum vitamin D total (25OH), vitamin B12 (Serum), TSH, FBS, iron, testosterone, T3, T4 and urine routine. In addition, the screening can be availed at Thumbay Hospital Ajman.

Dr Mohammad Faisal Parvez, chief operating officer of Thumbay Hospital, said: “We have collaborated with the leading charity associations in UAE to extend our help to patients who approach them, ensuring that nobody is denied quality healthcare. With the Ramadan package, our patients will have exclusive access to in-house specialist services so that we can attend to their health needs in the most ideal way possible.”