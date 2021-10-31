Dubai Fitness Challenge: Resident, who turns 100 next year, flexes his muscles

Video: A rare show of strength comes amid annual celebrations of fitness and wellness

By Mazhar Farooqui

At the ripe old age of 99, most people could be forgiven for spending their centenary year relaxing at home surrounded by their loved ones.

However, Tehemten Homi Dhunjiboy Mehta doesn't believe in sedentary lifestyle.

As Dubai Fitness Challenge returned for its fifth edition on October 29, the long-time resident joined the annual celebration of fitness and wellness by flexing his muscles and pumping the iron.

“Exercise is a key part of my fitness regimen,” said the diminutive Zoroastrian as he held a dumbbell in each hand and performed a quick overhead press for Khaleej Times at his Dubai Marina home before taking the Metro for Expo 2020.

Mehta, who turns 100 in May 2022, lives alone in Dubai, and does not have any house help either.

He bought a home-cleaning robot on a whim some time ago, but the contraption still lying unpacked.

‘In hindsight, I realised I don't need the robot. I can do all my household chores myself,” he said.

Mehta, who was born in 1922 in Kenya (still under the British rule then) and is of Indian descent, attributes his longevity to long walks and devoid of all kinds of vices and excesses.

“From the age of 14 to until recently, there has hardly been a day when I have not covered several kilometres by foot. Back in the days, I’d often walk from the World Trade Centre to Jumeirah Creek,” the die-hard bachelor said.

A fractured leg to a nasty fall had put him out of action for several months in 2018, but he endured the pain and got back on his feet, thanks to his sheer grit and indomitable determination.

In 2019, he even got his UAE driving licence renewed until October 2023. However, the senior citizen, who last drove in 2004, is in no hurry to hit the roads because he feels cars make people lazy.

“I prefer public transport or walking, at times up to five hours daily,” he said.

On Saturday, Mehta took the Dubai Metro with his friend Tina Thapar to visit Expo 2020 Dubai for the second time since the gala event started on October 1.

“He was almost childlike. At the Turkmenistan Pavilion, he joked with people who asked him his age. He told them he was just 19. We toured six pavilions over four hours. I got tired, but he was still full of energy and wanted to see more, despite lugging a heavy bag that contained Dh2,500 worth of honey he bought from the Oman Pavilion,” said Thapar, who works as an office manager at Al Midfa & Associates, a Dubai-based law firm.

Thapar said she first met Mehta in 2004 when he stopped by their office to draft a will.

“I developed an instant liking of him. Since then, we have remained in regular touch,” she said.

All of Mehta’s old friends are long dead and gone and Thapar is the only support he has in Dubai.

Mehta has a younger sister in the United Kingdom (UK), but he dropped plans to relocate there after being mugged in London in broad daylight during a visit a few years ago.

“Dubai is my home. It’s so safe here,” he reasoned.

Mehta said his day begins when he wakes up around 1.30pm and makes tea for himself. “I don’t sleep before 4am. So, the proverb ‘early to bed early to rise makes a person healthy and wise’ doesn't work for me,” he said with an impish grin.

Mehta said he doesn't cook and the only meal he has is a light dinner around 9 pm. “I'd visit a restaurant in the vicinity or pick up a ready-made meal from the supermarket. I spend the night reading or watching TV. “I love WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and could spend hours watching it. A lot of people say it’s fake but then what isn’t?,” he thought aloud.