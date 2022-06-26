Dubai Health Shield: One of the latest prevention systems for infectious, epidemic diseases in the world

Integrated and comprehensive system that achieves the highest levels of health security for society

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 8:38 PM

The "Dubai Health Shield" initiative is one of the latest protection and prevention systems for infectious and epidemic diseases in the world, and is based on the best equipment, technologies and smart solutions.

DHA expressed its pride in winning the “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Governmental Services Flag" as the owner of the best government initiative within the program, for the "Dubai Health Shield" initiative.

The victory came as a culmination of the great efforts made by the authority and implemented within the "Dubai Health Shield", especially during all stages of addressing the global Covid-19 pandemic , where the effectiveness of the initiative, its potential and its ability to confront any emergency health situation, was reflected in the international community's praise of the outstanding response and the swiftness of the Emirate of Dubai in dealing with the pandemic, and ensuring the safety of community members in the emirate, so that Dubai is "the most resilient city in the world in combating Covid-19.

After receiving the flag from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, expressed thanks and gratitude on his behalf and on behalf of the DHA and said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler Dubai has accelerated the pace of progress and established a bright future for the Emirate of Dubai across all fields, including the field of health.

Al Ketbi stressed that the "Dubai Health Shield" is not just an initiative in the typical and familiar concept of initiatives, but rather an integrated and comprehensive system that achieves the highest level of health security for the community, and surrounds Dubai's residents, citizens, and even visitors with the best means of protection and prevention from infectious and epidemic diseases. It helps with early detection, monitoring and follow-up of diseases and epidemics, and dealing with them, reducing their danger and eliminating them.

He stated that addressing the Covid-19 pandemic was a real test for the "Dubai Health Shield", which proved its remarkable strength in the face of the pandemic, whether in terms of accurate monitoring, early detection and isolation of infected people, or in terms of proactive examinations, data analysis, automation of results, of procedures and protocols that have been implemented.

He explained that the authority - through the "Dubai Health Shield" - achieved a result of 99.7% in the happiness index of customers, and reduced the time for obtaining the service by 99%, after increasing the capacity of the laboratories by 1114% at a time when Dubai topped the world rankings for vaccination doses of Covid-19, and the first place in the Arab countries, as the safest city in terms of managing Covid-19.

Al Ketbi added that the "Dubai Health Shield" has also proven the effectiveness and importance of modern and smart technologies on which the shield depends, and the value of the strategic partnerships that the authority has documented with the private health sector and through which it linked prevention systems in all medical facilities at the level of Dubai, as well as the great role on what human and medical cadres have done in particular in managing the process of confronting Covid-19.

He said that if the Dubai Health Authority was honored to win the " Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Governmental Services Flag", it is proud of the amazing support provided by the Dubai government to the authority, in order to establish the latest protection, prevention and control systems for infectious and epidemic diseases.

He thanked those in charge of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Governmental Services, stressing that they spare no effort in helping departments and institutions in Dubai to raise the level of performance and achievement, in a positive competitive atmosphere.

Al Ketbi also expressed the authority's pride and appreciation to all its cadres, officials, employees, work teams and everyone who contributed to making the Dubai Health Authority at the forefront of successful institutions, and at the forefront of the desired development, towards a better health future.

He also expressed his thanks to government entities that collaborate with DHA with a common vision to advance services for the community in Dubai.

For her part, Fatma Al Khaja, Director of the Customer Happiness Department, the Innovation Leader in the Authority, confirmed that winning the "Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Governmental Services Flag" is the result of the concerted efforts of all the sectors and departments of the Authority, which cooperated with each other and strengthened the work of specialized teams in order for DHA to reach this level of success, and then win the flag.

She stated that the Dubai Health Authority possesses an environment that incubates innovation and stimulates creativity and the production of innovative ideas, and that this environment, led to the creation of the Dubai Health Shield initiative and that it will inevitably lead to the development of other competitive initiatives that serve community and enhance health security.