Video: Doctors in Saudi Arabia successfully separated conjoined twins after 15-hour surgery

Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirms Kingdom's support for political solution in the country
Gulf4 weeks ago
Doctors in Saudi Arabia have successfully separated conjoined twins from war-torn Yemen after a “complicated” 15-hour operation, Saudi state media reported on Monday.
The baby boys, Yussef and Yassin, were “conjoined in several organs”, and some 24 doctors were involved in the operation to separate them, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Yemen has been wracked by a seven-year conflict. More than 150,000 people have died in the violence and the country’s health system has been devastated, in what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Doctors in Saudi Arabia’s state-run King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) carried out the “four-phase surgery” separating Yussef and Yassin, describing it as “among the most complicated” they had performed, the SPA said Monday.
Last July Saudi doctors separated a Yemeni baby from her parasitic twin, saying at the time it was their 50th successful operation on conjoined twins.
In December a separate set of Yemeni twins were separated by doctors in Jordan’s capital Amman before being flown back to Sanaa, according to the UN children’s agency.
Last week Saudi King Salman ordered that yet another set of Yemeni conjoined twins, girls named Mawaddah and Rahmah, be transferred to Riyadh “to conduct medical examinations and check on the possibility” of separation, the SPA reported.
The king “attaches big importance to the Saudi programme for the Siamese twins,” the SPA report said.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirms Kingdom's support for political solution in the country
Gulf4 weeks ago
The Kingdom's security services say legal measures were taken against them
Gulf1 month ago
Pilgrimage open to those under 65 years and have received Covid-19 vaccinations approved by Saudi
Gulf1 month ago
Hadi also announced he had sacked Vice President Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar
Gulf1 month ago
The Crown Prince received the letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid
Gulf1 month ago
Rescuers are still searching for at least four other people known to be buried under the rubble
Gulf1 month ago
Air traffic was normal, said the civil aviation authority.
Gulf1 month ago
The new partnership aims to help farmers in low-income countries adapt to climate change
Gulf1 month ago