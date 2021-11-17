Video: UAE leaders congratulate Oman on 51st National Day

In honour of Oman's National Day, the UAE will host grand celebrations tomorrow

Wed 17 Nov 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Sultanate of Oman ahead of its 51st National Day tomorrow, November 18.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.

"May God bless the people of Oman with glory and honour," he wrote.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said on Twitter that the two Gulf countries share a "special and deep relationship".

"Our common history is the basis for a single destiny that we live together, and our solid relations are based on brotherhood, love and the societal cohesion that unites our two peoples," he wrote.

The UAE will also celebrate Oman's National Day tomorrow with a host of events and shows.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed that strengthening the UAE’s ties with Oman is a priority of the Emirati leadership.

“The UAE and Oman share deep-rooted ties that grow stronger every day,” said Sheikh Mohamed, highlighting the close historic relations between the two countries, which share social and cultural ties and a history full of key milestones that strengthened their relations.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sultan Qaboos bin Said held a historic meeting in 1968, and following the formation of the UAE in 1971, they have signed many agreements in cultural and education areas.

Under the same framework, the historic visit of Sheikh Zayed to Oman in 1991 was a key milestone in the cooperation between the two countries, and a joint higher committee was formed that issued a resolution enabling travel between the two countries using IDs instead of passports.

A higher economic committee was also established, which conducted studies on holding joint projects.

The UAE is one of Oman’s most important trading partners. Omani direct investments in the UAE also grew by 46.8 percent at the start of 2020 compared to the start of 2019.

The two countries share a common cultural heritage, including in arts and literature, which shaped a similar identity for their peoples and the peoples of the Gulf region.