Covid-19: Saudi says no quarantine for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims

Gulf1 month ago
Saudi Arabia on Monday announced that Umrah pilgrims who are vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the Kingdom would not need to undergo quarantine after entering the country.
The Kingdom’s official news agency, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, which listed the requirements for Umrah pilgrims coming to the country on Umrah visa from non-restricted countries. Those who are vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines can perform Umrah immediately upon arrival.
However, pilgrims who are vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), must quarantine for a period of three days.
After 48 hours of quarantine, they must submit a negative PCR test result before they are allowed to perform Umrah.
The ministry said that all pilgrims coming from abroad must have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as per the Kingdom’s rules.
