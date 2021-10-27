Saudi Arabia classifies Lebanese association as terrorist entity

Kingdom cites links to militant group Hezbollah

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 11:14 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 11:29 PM

Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanon-based Al-Qard Al-Hassan association as a terrorist entity, citing links to activities supporting Lebanon’s group Hezbollah, state media reported on Wednesday.

“The association works on managing funds for the terrorist organization (Hezbollah) and its financing, including support for military purposes,” the state news agency said quoting a security statement.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE summons Lebanese envoy to protest minister's statements

>> Hezbollah member wanted for role in 1985 TWA plane hijacking, dies

The statement said that all assets belonging to the association inside the kingdom should be frozen and “it is prohibited to carry out any direct or indirect dealings with or for the benefit of the association.”

In May, the United States had called on governments worldwide to take action against Lebanon’s Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on seven Lebanese nationals it said were connected to the group and its financial firm, Al-Qard Al-Hassan.