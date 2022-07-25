Saudi Arabia asks YouTube to remove offensive ads

The Kingdom referred to 'content that is contrary to Islamic and societal values'

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 12:17 PM

Saudi Arabia on Sunday requested video giant YouTube to remove offensive advertisements on the platform.

The Kingdom's General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) addressed a joint statement to YouTube.

The statement referred to the advertisements targeted at Saudi users, and pointed out "broadcast of content that is contrary to Islamic and societal values and principles, as well as the Kingdom's media content regulations and YouTube Platform Policy."

"Accordingly, both GCAM and CITC have requested “YouTube” Platform (affiliated to Google) to remove these advertisements and to comply with the regulations; and that it will be placed under ongoing follow-up. If the broadcast of the offending content continues, the necessary legal measures will be taken in accordance with the Telecommunications Act and Audiovisual Media Law," the statement added, according to local media.

