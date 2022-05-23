Look: Kuwait turns orange as dust storm blankets country

The country's international airport has temporarily suspended flights

Photos: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 5:37 PM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 7:46 PM

A thick orange haze has blanketed Kuwait today. With visibility reduced to almost zero, Kuwait International Airport has temporarily suspended flights.

Commercial flights will be rescheduled because of current weather patterns, while air traffic will only resume normally once the dust storm subsides, said Emad Al-Juluwi, Kuwait Civil Aviation's Deputy Director General for Air Navigation Services Affairs.

Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology on Monday said that a dust storm is likely to affect the western part of UAE tomorrow.

